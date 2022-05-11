An appeal in a civil case concerning AB Klaipėdos nafta shares granted to employees has been lodged by the prosecutor of the Klaipėda Regional Prosecutor’s Office

English Lithuanian

AB Klaipėdos nafta (hereinafter – the Company) informs that on 05-11-2022 Šiauliai Regional Court has accepted an appeal of the prosecutor of the Klaipėda Regional Prosecutor's Office against the court‘s decision of 04-08-2022 (hereinafter – the Decision) in a civil case No. e2-220-883/2022 (hereinafter – the Case).

By way of appeal the prosecutor requests the court to annul the Decision in the Case and adopt a new decision, i. e. to uphold the civil claim of the Klaipėda Regional Prosecutor's Office defending the public interest regarding the annulment of the decisions of the Company's bodies and the agreements on the granting of shares to employees and the application of restitution.

It should be reminded that on 04-08-2022 Šiauliai Regional Court issued the Decision in the Case dismissing a civil claim of the prosecutor in full. The Company, as well as current and former employees acquired shares on the basis of Shares Granting Contracts of 04-26-2019 are included in the Case as respondents.

The Company does not agree with the appeal and will present its statement of defence in the court proceedings.

