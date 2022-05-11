San Francisco Standard Voter Poll Reveals Grim Outlook for DA Boudin, Delves Into 2022 Quality of Life

SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The inaugural San Francisco Standard Voter Poll on the June election and other city issues found that over half of registered voters (57%) support recalling District Attorney Chesa Boudin. With one month left until Election Day, a substantial portion of surveyed San Franciscans (21%) still do not know which way they will vote. Less than one-quarter of respondents (22%) plan to reject the recall.

"There has been a lot of discussion, both locally and nationally, about the Chesa Boudin recall and the associated issues of homelessness, crime and drugs in the city," said Jonathan Weber, editor in chief of The San Francisco Standard. "The poll we're releasing today gives fresh insight into what San Franciscans really think about these issues and their elected officials' response to them."

The Standard commissioned polling group Embold Research, a nonpartisan and nonpolitical arm of Change Research, to conduct The San Francisco Standard Voter Poll, which surveyed 1,048 San Francisco registered voters online between April 30 and May 4. The questionnaire centered on the upcoming election, San Francisco city life and community priorities; the findings are representative of the city's voter population.

The city's homelessness crisis and safety concerns emerged as key pain points for residents.

68% say homelessness is what they like least about living in San Francisco

65% say they feel less safe since 2019

73% support arresting those who commit minor property crimes like shoplifting and car break-ins

66% favor forcing drug users who pose a risk to themselves or others into treatment

While San Franciscans still love the city's food and nightlife, diversity and outdoor spaces, they are split on a number of issues, including satisfaction with living in the city, Mayor London Breed, and the police department.

45% are satisfied with living in San Francisco, compared to 48% who are dissatisfied

51% disapprove of Mayor Breed's job performance, which is not far off from the 49% who approve

52% approve of the SFPD's job performance, compared to 48% who disapprove

For more extensive results and demographic breakdowns, please refer to The San Francisco Standard's poll dashboard.

About The San Francisco Standard: The San Francisco Standard is a news organization serving everyone with a stake in the future of San Francisco. We aim to build the city's most trusted, authoritative and contemporary source of news and information, meeting you where you are to help you "Know Your City."

