IoT Connectivity Management Platform Market is expected to reach the valuation of US$ 6.3 Bn by the end of 2022 | IoT Connectivity Management Platform Industry Size, Share

NEWARK, Del, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), the adoption of IoT connectivity management platform market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.8% from 2022-2032.



The report states that the market is expected to reach the valuation of ~US$ 6.3 Bn by the end of 2022. Organizations are adopting cloud-based solutions in order to increase the efficiency of their business in long run and provide security, improved collaboration and corporate data mobility. Increasing adoption of IoT cloud platform due to demand for high-frequency data access and sharing with cost-effective data storage solutions is propelling the deployment of IoT platform in where the deployment of on-site IoT architecture is a very costly. Cloud solutions provide seamless communication between the IoT devices, expanded reach, and reduced latency over direct remote network connection.

Also, growing integration of IoT powered technologies is enabling organizations to use smart devices and sensors to collect and transform data into business insights more rapidly with high accuracy and lower cost. Connecting cloud with IoT reduces errors, increases visibility, provides scalability and affordability with faster time to market, thereby driving the growth in the IoT connectivity platforms market.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-13001

List of Key Players Covered in IoT Connectivity Management Platform Market are:

Cisco

Nokia

Truphone

Huawei

Ericsson

Comarch

KORE

Arm

HPE

ZTE

Links Field

MAVOCO AG

Swimscom

Emnify

Aeris





Key Takeaways:

By component, the solution segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. Among the enterprise size, SMEs segment is estimated to grow by 5.2X during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. Cloud-based IoT CMS segment is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 16.8 Bn during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. Based on industry, demand in the healthcare segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 23.1% between 2022 & 2032.

between 2022 & 2032. The market in U.K. is expected to progress at a CAGR of around 19.5% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. In Japan, the IoT connectivity management platform market is expected to grow by 6.9x between 2022 & 2032.

between 2022 & 2032. IoT connectivity management platform market in China is estimated to offer an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 1.3 Bn over the forecast period.





“Rapid digitalization across emerging economies is fueling the adoption of IoT devices, which is expected to auger well for the market. In addition to this, surging demand for workplace automation across various organizations will boost sales in the market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/iot-connectivity-management-platform-market

Competitive Landscape

IoT connectivity management platform players are entering into partnerships with other players for enabling enterprises to track and control the IoT assets with unified and intuitive connectivity management services. For instance:

In Feb 2020, Ericsson collaborated with T-Mobile Austria and Stanley Black & Decker for accelerating the global deployment of Stanley Black and Decker’s connected equipment and services.





More Valuable Insights on IoT Connectivity Management Platform Market

Future Market Insight’s report on the IoT connectivity management platform industry research is segmented into five major sections – component (solution, services), deployment (cloud-based, on premise), enterprise size (Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), large enterprises), industry (IT & telecom, consumer electronics, energy & utilities, BFSI, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, government and others), and region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa), to help readers understand and evaluate lucrative opportunities in the IoT connectivity management platform demand outlook.

About Electronics, Semiconductor and ICT Division at Future Market Insights

Expert analysis, strategic recommendations and actionable insights- the electronics, semiconductors, and ICT team at Future Market Insights helps clients from all over the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repository of over 500 reports on electronics, semiconductors, & ICT, of which 100+ reports are specifically on solutions, the team provides end-to-end research and analysis on regional trends, drivers for market growth, and research development efforts in the electronics, semiconductors, and ICT industry.

Order a Complete Research Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/13001

Detailed Table of Content:

Executive Summary

Global Market Outlook

Demand Side Trends

Supply Side Trends

Analysis and Recommendations

Market Overview Market Coverage / Taxonomy Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

Key Market Trends Key Trends Impacting the Market Product Innovation / Development Trends Average Pricing Analysis

Global IoT Connectivity Management Platform Market Demand (in Value in US$ Bn ) Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032 Historical Market Value (US$ Bn) Analysis, 2017-2021 Current and Future Market Value (US$ Bn) Projections, 2022-2032 Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

Market Background Macro-Economic Factors Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact Value Chain Analysis COVID-19 Crisis – Impact Assessment Current Statistics Short-Mid-Long Term Outlook Likely Rebound Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities

Global IoT Connectivity Management Platform Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Component Introduction / Key Findings Historical Market Size (US$ Bn) Analysis By Component, 2017-2021 Current and Future Market Size (US$ Bn) Analysis and Forecast By Component, 2022-2032 IoT Connectivity Management Platform Solutions Services Market Attractiveness Analysis By Component



TOC Continued…

Speak to our Research Expert @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-13001

Have a Look at Related Research Reports:

Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Market Latest Trends, CAGR Status, Growth Opportunities and Forecast 2032

Loudspeaker Subwoofer Market Growth Factors, Top Leaders, Trends, Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast 2032

Heart Beat Monitor and Sensor Market Overview by Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors, Historical Analysis, Opportunities and Industry Segments

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.



Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/iot-connectivity-management-platform-market

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs