No-Code AI Startup Akkio Names Darcey Harrison CRO

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akkio, the no-code AI company, today announced the appointment of Darcey Harrison as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Harrison joins Akkio from global telecoms giant Avaya where she served as VP Cloud Acceleration, North America. She brings to Akkio more than two decades of demonstrated success in enterprise technology sales.



“Darcey has a remarkable talent for helping customers benefit from new technologies and her track record of success across SMBs and Global 2000 companies will benefit our leadership team as we ramp quickly,” said Jon Reilly, COO and co-founder of Akkio. “We’re excited to have her join us as we show businesses how easy AI can be to implement rapidly in real-world markets without requiring a team of AI experts and software developers.”

Prior to Avaya, Harrison served as CRO at UJET, a cloud-based CCaaS solution, and before that as Global VP Sales at Markforged, provider of an industrial platform of 3D printers, software and materials that enables manufacturers to print parts at the point-of-need. Earlier she served as VP Sales at Swiftype, an Elastic company and before that she was VP Sales at Indeni, a provider of AI/ML solutions. She started her career at Bank of America before joining Cisco as a sales executive.

“Every company wants to figure out how to put AI to work in their business as quickly as possible, with the minimum amount of hassle and be able to compete successfully against organizations with big, expensive AI teams,” Harrison said. “Akkio is a true no-code AI company, recently featured in The New York Times . We can shorten any customer’s path to success in AI with solutions that scale and are easy to implement.”

