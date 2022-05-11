Pegasus Acquisition Company Europe B.V. Voting results of the Annual General Meeting held on May 11, 2022

THIS PRESS RELEASE CONTAINS INFORMATION THAT QUALIFIES OR MAY HAVE QUALIFIED AS INSIDE INFORMATION WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 7(1) OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION.

AMSTERDAM, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pegasus Acquisition Company Europe B.V. (“Pegasus Europe” or “the Company”), the special purpose acquisition company focused on opportunities in the European financial services industry, announces that at its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of shareholders, held today at 15:00 hours CEST at Beethovenstraat 400, 1082 PR Amsterdam, the Netherlands, all resolutions were duly passed by the shareholders.



As of April 13, 2022, the record date for the “AGM”) – Pegasus Europe’s issued share capital amounted to 72,500,000 Class A Ordinary Shares, 28,841,589 Unit Shares and 12,088,884 Founder Shares, each share having a nominal value of one eurocent, including at that date 52,986,048 Class A Ordinary Shares and 84,000 Founder Shares held in treasury by the Company. Each share carries one vote. Shares held in treasury by the Company cast no vote. In total 60,360,425 votes could be validly cast.

At the AGM, 30.76% of the issued share capital of the Company was represented, which means 57.81% of all outstanding shares in the capital of the Company (excluding shares held in treasury by the Company) were represented. The total number of shares for which valid votes were cast at the AGM amounted to 34,892,191.

In accordance with Section 2:187 of the Dutch Civil Code in conjunction with Section 2:120 paragraph 5 of the Dutch Civil Code, the outcome of the votes on the proposals discussed at the AGM is as follows:



Resolutions Votes For % Votes

Against % Votes

Validly Cast

Total %

Issued

Share

Capital Votes

Abstain1 Resolution 2. 34,892,191 100.0% 0 0.0% 34,892,191 30.76% 0 Resolution 4. 34,892,191 100.0% 0 0.0% 34,892,191 30.76% 0 Resolution 6. 34,892,191 100.0% 0 0.0% 34,892,191 30.76% 0 Resolution 7. 34,892,191 100.0% 0 0.0% 34,892,191 30.76% 0 Resolution 8. 34,892,191 100.0% 0 0.0% 34,892,191 30.76% 0

The Convening Notice, which includes details of the AGM agenda, as well as a copy of the Annual Report 2021 and Pegasus Europe's IPO prospectus dated 29 April 2021 can be found on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website via the following link:

https://www.pegasuseurope.com/investor-relations/pace

Contacts

Investor Relations: ir@pegasuseurope.com

Media Relations (FinElk): pegasus@finelk.eu

Robin Haddrill / Cornelia Schnepf: +44 7920 016 203 / +44 7387 108 998

General Enquiries: info@pegasuseurope.com

About Pegasus Europe

Pegasus Europe is a special purpose acquisition company focused on the European financial services sector, founded by Tikehau Capital, Financière Agache and two of Europe’s most experienced bankers. Pegasus Europe is targeting businesses in the European financial services industry, with a primary focus on scalable platforms offering strong growth potential that could be accelerated with access to capital and strategic guidance.

Jean Pierre Mustier and Diego De Giorgi are Operating Partners and Sponsors, combining their unparalleled operational and deal making financial sector experience, as well as long-term managerial, risk and governance expertise.

Pegasus Europe draws upon the deep resources of Tikehau Capital and Financière Agache, who both bring extensive investment, due diligence, operational, regulatory and capital raising experience to support our business combination partner and help it to achieve long-term success as a public company.

More information about Pegasus Europe can be found on the Pegasus Europe website – www.pegasuseurope.com/investor-relations

___________________________

1 In accordance with article 26, paragraph 4 of the Company’s Articles of Association, votes abstained have not been calculated as part of the votes cast.