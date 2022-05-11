Glycomics Market to Register Growth at CAGR of 11.2% During Forecast Period, TMR Study

Albany NY, United States, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Analysts at TMR estimate the glycomics market to reach US$ 3.1 Bn by 2031. Substantial research initiatives to study glycomics, which has several applications in vaccine development, rapid drug development, and precision medicines are some key factors fueling the growth of the glycomics market.



The increasing collaboration between research institutions and key participants to undertake R&D in biochemistry and biomedical is leading to new revenue streams in the glycomics market. Growing practices of pharmaceutical companies to outsource R&D to contract research organizations is also favorable for the growth of the glycomics market.

Significant investments by multinational corporates in companies in the glycomics market is providing opportunities to the latter to undertake R&D for the expansion of niche areas in medicine. The acquisition of InVivo Biotech Services GmbH by Bruker Corporation that is expected to strengthen the latter’s expertise and leadership in preclinical imaging is a recent development in the glycomics market.

North America is a key region in the glycomics market. Increasing R&D investments in pharmaceutical companies and research institutes for new drug development and presence of some of the key pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies & research institutes make the region a major glycomics market.

Request Brochure of Glycomics Market Research Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=77846

Glycomics Market – Key Findings of Report

Need to undertake research and development in glycan for the treatment of various diseases is creating opportunities in the glycomics market. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases that has increased the focus of research institutions and associated agencies on support drug discovery and development to create profitable opportunities in the glycomics market.

Growing participation of pharmaceutical companies to support R&D undertakings in glycan to create new revenue opportunities in the glycomics market

Increasing role of governments in the advancement of the healthcare industry such as R&D in bioinformatics, and measures taken to support pharmaceutical companies to increase their output capacity strengthen the scope of expansion of the glycomics market

Significant investments from multinational corporates sets the tone for future business opportunities in the glycomics market. For instance, the acquisition of Resolution Bioscience by Agilent Technologies Inc. equips the latter to expand in the fast-growing next generation sequencing (NGS) space for precision oncology.

Investments from multinational corporates is facilitating design and development of new systems for glycomics. Launch of new generation, high resolution mass spectrometer by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. that entails the design to offer metabolomics, proteomics, biopharmaceutical characterization, and equips small-molecule scientists for analytical performance required for research and high-throughput analyses is a case in point.





Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Glycomics Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=77846

The enzymes product type segment led the glycomics market in 2020, and is anticipated to continue to hold the leading market share during the forecast period

Drug discovery & development stood as the leading application segment of the glycomics market in 2020, and is anticipated to continue to lead during the forecast period

Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies held dominant share among other key end users in the glycomics market in 2020

The glycomics market in Asia Pacific is projected to register significant CAGR during the forecast period. Role of governments and research institutions for the development of new vaccines for genetic diseases such as influenza and diabetes to account for Asia Pacific to emerge as the fastest growing market for glycomics.

Glycomics Market – Growth Drivers

Vast expenditures by governments and research institutes for R&D in glycomics that has many applications in vaccine development, drug development, and precision medicine propels the glycomics market

Significant applications of glycobiology in drug discovery & development, oncology, disease diagnostics, and immunology to lead to significant opportunities in the glycomics market

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Glycomics Market Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=77846

Glycomics Market – Key players

Some of the key players operating in the glycomics market are;

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Bruker Corporation

Glyco Expression Technologies Inc.

New England Biolabs

Shimadzu Corporation

Vector Laboratories

Asparia Glycomics

Canadian Glycomics Network

Glycodiag

Merck KGaA

Raylabs Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Glyde Bio Inc.





Make an Enquiry Before Buying – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=77846

The glycomics market is segmented as follows;

Glycomics Market, by Product Type

Enzymes Glycosidases Glycosyltransferases Neuraminidases Sialyltransferases Others

Instruments Antibody Arrays HPLC Lectin Arrays MALDI-TOF Other Glycomics Instruments

Kits Glycan Labeling Kits Glycan Purification Kits Glycan Release Kits Others

Reagents Glycoproteins Monosaccharides Oligosaccharides Others



Glycomics Market, by Application

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery & Development

Oncology

Immunology

Others





Glycomics Market, by End-user

Academic Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations





Glycomics Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Industry Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market: Major developments that are likely to gain considerable traction over the next few years across the drug discovery outsourcing market include a decline in time utilized for drug development, improving the conversion rate of hits to leads, and expanding the number of high-quality compounds.

Infectious Immunology Market: The infectious immunology market marks a largely consolidated vendor landscape with the presence of a few top-notch players. Continual clinical trials is the key focus of large players in the infectious immunology market to maintain their foothold. Business collaborations and strategic partnerships in another key growth strategy of savvy players in the infectious immunology market.

Immunoassay Instruments Market: Immunoassay instruments market is witnessing a rapid technological growth that has resulted in significant market opportunity for efficient bioanalytical platforms. Currently, market players are engaged in developing immunoassay platforms with enhanced capabilities such as broad menu of tests, higher sensitivity and specificity.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Browse PR – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/global-vaccine-market.htm