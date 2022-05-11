Chris Beals of Weedmaps & Nick Kovacevich of Greenlane Holdings to Headline CWCBExpo New York

NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire --Two prolific leaders in the cannabis and hemp industry, Chris Beals and Nick Kovacevich, will be featured speakers in the “In Conversation with…” series at CWCBExpo New York, taking place June 2-4 at the Javits Center. CWCBExpo is the East Coast’s top B2B trade show and conference that brings together some of the most influential and informed minds in the industry to discuss the latest on this areas adult use legalization and legislation and its impact on businesses, communities, and lifestyle.

“In Conversation with…Chris Beals,” will take place on Thursday, June 2nd and be moderated by Mona Zhang, States Cannabis Policy Reporter for POLITICO. Chris will provide keen insight on the latest technologies and services that are providing safe, inclusive and convenient access to cannabis products for all consumers.

“I am thrilled to sit down with Mona at this year’s CWCBExpo New York to talk about the work we’re doing at Weedmaps to help move the industry forward," said Chris Beals, CEO of WM Technology, operator of Weedmaps. "It will be exciting to see everyone in person again as we collectively reflect on the progress made to date, and discuss what’s still needed to ensure a transparent, equitable cannabis industry becomes a reality.”

Beals has broad experience in operations, law, technology, SaaS businesses, and cannabis. He joined WM Technology, operator of Weedmaps, in 2015 as the company’s President and General Counsel and became Chief Executive Officer in 2019. In June 2021, Chris led WM Technology’s public offering via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). The company is currently trading on the Nasdaq exchange as MAPS.



On Friday, June 3rd, “In Conversation with Nick Kovacevich,” will be moderated by Tim Seymour, Co-Host of CNBC Fast Money. Kovacevich is CEO of Greenlane Holdings and he will share his high level view of where opportunities are for growers, dispensary owners, and the consumer market. Nick’s journey as one of the leading pioneers in cannabis, along with his success story of building KushCo Holdings and Greenlane Holdings into powerhouses, will be inspiring for attendees to hear first-hand.



“I am really looking forward to attending CWCBExpo this year, such a storied event in our industry. I’m super excited to be back in person too and at the epicenter of New York City right after statewide legalization!" said Nick Kovacevich, CEO, Greenlane Holdings.

As CEO, Nick is responsible for ensuring the company executes on its mission of elevating all elements of the consumption experience. He oversees the organization’s senior management team and is integral in making critical strategic, operational, and financial decisions. Prior to Greenlane, Kovacevich was the co-founder, CEO and Chairman of publicly traded KushCo Holdings, another industry pioneer, which merged with Greenlane in September 2021. Under Nick’s leadership, KushCo grew from under $2 million in annual revenue to achieving nearly $115 million in fiscal 2020.

The CWCBExpo conference program will also feature an Inside the Industry: Thought Leadership Series with curated content hosted by Gretchen Gailey, Chief Strategist, CWCBExpo; Faye Coleman, Founder & CEO, Pure Genesis; Calvin Frye, Founder, Cloneville and Carl Cameron, Journalist and former Fox News Reporter.



The program is divided into three daily parts focused on Investing and Industry Progress, Policy and Legislation, and Cannabis and Lifestyle. An Industry Update will be presented by Amanda Reiman, Vice President of Public Policy and Research, New Frontier Data, and she will present data around consumption, purchasing habits, marketing spend, demographics, investment and social data domestically and globally.

A Morning Workshop will take place on Friday called, "Dispensaries: The Rising Green Sun."



CWCBExpo New York will also have a dynamic expo floor on the expansive third level of the Javits Center (Hall 3A). The most innovative product, service and technology companies will showcase their solutions for the entire cannabis ecosystem along with specialty Pavilion areas featuring the Women Grow, Academia & Education, and Licensing Information.



Active outreach and collaboration with community organizations, non-profits and cultural events in the New York and tri-state region is underway to create the most engaging CWCBExpo Cannabis Week for all stakeholders in the growing East Coast market including a networking mixer and Industry Yacht Party.



To register and secure the best pre-show pricing go to: https://cwcbexpo.com/registration_ny . For more information on limited prime exhibit space and sponsorship opportunities, email: sales@cwcbexpo.com or call 201-580-2050.

About Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition (CWCBExpo)

CWCBExpo is a business-to-business trade show event for the legalized cannabis and hemp industry. It is held in the largest business, financial, and media markets. It is the leading forum for dispensary owners, growers, suppliers, investors, medical professionals, government regulators, legal counsel, and entrepreneurs looking to achieve business success and identify new areas of growth in this dynamic and fast-growing industry. Visit: www.cwcbexpo.com .

