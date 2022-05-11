Ensemble Health Partners Announces Expanded Strategic Revenue Cycle Partnership with Ardent Health Services

Cincinnati, Ohio, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ensemble Health Partners, the industry leader in revenue cycle management, today announced it is expanding its strategic revenue cycle management partnership with Ardent Health Services to include all Ardent markets. Ensemble became an Ardent vendor as part of Ardent’s acquisition of LHP Hospital Group in 2017 and has been a successful revenue cycle partner in several Ardent locations in Idaho, New Jersey and Texas.

“Ensemble brings a combination of innovative technologies and exceptional operators that will continue to drive financial performance improvement and world-class patient experiences,” said Judson Ivy, founder, president and chief executive officer of Ensemble. “We are thrilled to expand our partnership with a health system that invests in quality healthcare and shares in our mission of redefining the possible in healthcare.”

Ardent Health Services is a leading provider of healthcare in communities across the country. With more than 200 sites of care, including 30 hospitals across six states, Ardent is focused on providing consumers with a comprehensive range of services delivered when and where care is needed.

“As our industry faces new challenges, the ability to consistently innovate and improve revenue cycle performance to ensure we have the resources to support care delivery will be a key factor in differentiating thriving health systems in the future,” said Ardent Chief Financial Officer Alfred Lumsdaine. “We look forward to leveraging Ensemble’s expertise and technology to further accelerate our performance and create a more seamless experience for our patients and providers.”

Ensemble partners with more than 280 hospitals across the United States to improve financial outcomes and patient experiences by bringing effectiveness, efficiency and clarity to the revenue cycle. Ensemble deploys patented technology combined with more than 1,200 documented best practices across patient engagement, patient access, coding and clinical documentation, billing, collections, payment recovery, customer service and business intelligence to help drive net revenue for full outsourcing clients, allowing providers to focus on improving outcomes and reinvesting in patient care and the patient experience.

“At Ensemble, we believe in fostering an environment of innovation. The great work that our revenue cycle operators perform connects directly to the positive outcomes for patients and communities,” said Ensemble Chief Operating Officer Shannon White. “We invest in our people so they can pay it forward and deliver exceptional results to healthcare providers across the country.”

To learn more about Ensemble, visit EnsembleHP.com. To learn more about Ardent, visit ArdentHealth.com.

About Ensemble Health Partners

Ensemble Health Partners is a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management solutions for health systems, including hospitals and affiliated physician groups. The company offers end-to-end revenue cycle solutions as well as a comprehensive suite of point solutions to clients across the country. For more information, visit EnsembleHP.com.

About Ardent Health Services

Ardent Health Services invests in people, technology and communities. Through its subsidiaries, Ardent owns and operates 30 hospitals and more than 200 sites of care in six states with more than 25,000 employees, including 1,200+ employed providers. With a focus on evidence-based practices to improve quality care and patient outcomes, four Ardent hospitals were named to Leapfrog’s Top Hospitals in 2021 and eight Ardent hospitals received a Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade of A for Spring 2022. In 2021, Modern Healthcare recognized five Ardent hospitals as "Best Places to Work," marking the 13th consecutive year an Ardent facility was recognized. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, Ardent is owned by current and former members of Ardent’s management team; Equity Group Investments (EGI), a Chicago-based private investment firm; and Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR), a publicly traded real estate investment trust.