Total Mom Inc. Announces Top 5 Mom Entrepreneurs Who Will Pitch for a Chance To Win $30,000

Toronto, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the economy transitions from recovery-driven growth to normal growth, Canadian entrepreneurs are more important than ever. Total Mom Inc. – recognized as Canada’s fastest-growing business community for mom entrepreneurs – announces their Top 5 Finalists who will compete in the third annual Canada’s Total Mom Pitch . Presented by the Scotiabank Women Initiative and powered by GoDaddy, Total Mom Pitch is growing the Canadian mom entrepreneur community, and supporting them with the knowledge and tools to help build, scale, and maintain a profitable business while navigating global economic impacts.

The Top 5 Finalists will have the opportunity to pitch their business for a chance to win the Grand Prize of $10,000 in non-repayable cash and over $20,000 in top-notch business services. The winner will be announced live on May 30th, 7:00-9:30 p.m. EST. Tickets are available online to attend the Total Mom Pitch finale and watch the top 5 finalists.

Top 5 Finalists

World Moss Inc. | Nerissa Karacic | https://shop.worldmoss.com/ ProducKIDvity | Alexandra Carnio | https://www.produckidvity.com Tayybeh Foods | Nihal Elwan | https://tayybeh.com Superminds Inc. | Andrea Talpos | https://www.supermindstherapy.com Soft and Butter | Jasmine Swimmer | https://www.softandbutter.com

“Busy moms are challenged with time, resources, and funding but are passionate and eager to turn their business dreams into a reality. says Anna Sinclair, CEO & Founder of Total Mom Inc. “As moms we already wear so many hats; add finance, marketing, sales, social media & all the rest on top of juggling motherhood…it’s extremelty difficult.”

The Pitch program offers a forum for women-led business ideas to be heard and gives access to expert advice and funding. This national initiative breaks down critical barriers that women face when launching and growing their businesses.

Over 700 Canadian businesses applied and were reviewed by successful female executives who narrowed down 100 semi-finalists applicants into the top five. The semi-finals provided national media and business exposure, while the Top 100 accelerator program connected entrepreneurs to experts, brands, and services to advance their business. With over 7 thousand votes, the finalists continue to share media and sales success stories at each meeting. The list of the Top 100 semi-finalists can be found here.

“As we continue to rebuild, small businesses will continue to be the backbone of our economy – and we must take every opportunity to help them thrive.” adds Sinclair. “The Total Mom Pitch initiative is bringing together credible brands and companies, and educating over 2,200 women entrepreneurs across Canada.”

Access to funding for women-owned businesses is still a challenge. Mothers are often torn between their personal and professional lives, making difficult decisions about their careers and family roles. Total Mom Inc. has partnered with Women Entrepreneurship Knowledge Hub (WEKH) on a market research initiative. By completing an application, Total Mom Inc. will collect valuable insights to help government entities and regional not-for-profits on how to support moms in business successfully.

This startup pitch competition includes Recognition Awards Show & Afterparty + Headlining speakers, exceptional musical guest performance + Door Prizes & Giveaways 7 PM-9:30PM PM EST Canada’s promising business owners pitch to take home the $30,000 grand prize.

The Top 5 are assigned a Pitch Coach and mentors to prepare them for the Total Mom Pitch Finale. The following are the Executive Judges:

Sloane Muldoon- The Scotiabank Women Initiative

Anne De Aragon- GoDaddy Canada

Kerri-Ann Santaguida- American Express

Annie Marsolais- Business Development Bank of Canada

Stacey Madge- Visa Canada

Divya Gugnani- Wander Beauty

Sarah Jordan- Mastermind Toys

Kuppulakshmi Krishnamoorthy- Zoho Corporation

Laura Lenz- OMERS Ventures

Agatha Alstrom - Export Development Canada

Carinne Chambers Saini- Diva International

Tanya Hayles- Black moms connection

Kimberly YEUNG- BDC

Tanya Knight - MNP

Maria Locker- RevolutionHER

Additionally to the Pitch competition, Mom entrepreneurs are encouraged to attend The Total Mom Business Summit , Presented by Clearco, and powered by Zoho, a digital business event running from May 30–June 3, 2022. Attendees will experience a business lifestyle event with workshops, masterclasses, panels, networking, and fireside chats.

VIP tickets which include a shipped VIP BOX sponsored by UPS will go towards business grants and programs for mom entrepreneurs, which will be released later this fall. VIP tickets can be purchased https://www.thetotalmomshow.ca/business-summit and feature products from brands like Wander Beauty, CheekBone, Diva, UPS, and Better Snack. Better you, BlueSky Beauty, Olaeda and MantraBand.

More information about The Total Mom Pitch: totalmompitch.ca & thetotalmomshow.ca/business-summit | Facebook & Instagram

Quotes from Total Mom Pitch team & Sponsors

“Our goal is to create a strong, educated, and strategic community to prepare mom entrepreneurs for the future. I see entrepreneurship as the next go-to option for Canadian moms to build financial stability and wealth for themselves and their families.

There’s a massive gap in what’s currently offered to moms looking for real change, empowerment, and professional advancement. Total Mom is Investing in women-owned business ideas while highlighting diverse women who are innovating, creating, and solving today’s pressing problems and driving tomorrow’s impact with their companies.”- Anna Sinclair, CEO & Founder of Total Mom Inc.

“The Scotiabank Women Initiative is proud to support Canada’s Total Mom Pitch. We recognize what is possible when the entrepreneurial spirit is celebrated and supported – especially during these trying times. The Total Mom Pitch offers a forum for women-led business ideas to be heard while receiving access to expert advice which makes our involvement with The Total Mom Pitch a natural one.” - Gillian Riley, President, and CEO, Tangerine Bank and Executive Sponsor of The Scotiabank Women Initiative.

“Growing a business is an extremely rewarding experience, and it’s inspiring to witness so many women entrepreneurs prioritizing an online presence to do so,” said Anne De Aragon, Vice President and Country Manager, GoDaddy Canada. “These top 5 finalists are a testament to the hard work and resilience of women small business owners. GoDaddy is proud to partner with the Total Mom Network to advance women's entrepreneurship in Canada by providing the tools and resources needed to get online.” - Anne De Aragon, Vice President and Country Manager, GoDaddy Canada

"Women business owners and entrepreneurs face unique difficulties during these challenging and uncertain times. Our government is taking action to give women entrepreneurs much-needed support so they can keep their businesses open and get through this crisis. We will continue to be there for women business owners—and all small businesses—to help them through the COVID-19 pandemic." - The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade

About The Total Mom Inc.

Total Mom Inc. is a social enterprise and media company that produces programs, event experiences, products and services that take moms from overwhelmed to supported personally and professionally. The company was established in 2017 by Founder & CEO of Total Mom Inc., Anna Sinclair, a mom of 2 boys, after discovering a lack of valuable support offered to busy moms like her. Anna produced and launched Canada’s largest holistic festival for moms called The Total Mom Show in partnership with some of North America’s largest brands to companies and brands to turn back the focus to moms. The Total Mom Network offers moms enrichment opportunities to actualize a holistic support system through the Total Mom Business Community. www.totalmom.ca www.totalmompitch.ca

About The Scotiabank Women Initiative

The Scotiabank Women Initiative is a comprehensive program to help advance women-owned and women-led businesses across Canada through three key pillars: Access to Capital, Mentorship and Education. Since launching in December 2018, The Scotiabank Women Initiative has achieved several notable milestones. In September 2019, the Bank committed to deploying three billion dollars in capital to women-led businesses in its first three years. The program has engaged more than 1,500 women through our Boot Camps and group mentorship sessions across Canada. We formed The Scotiabank Women Initiative Advisory Board of Scotiabank executives, who provide expertise to help women grow their businesses through facilitated small group mentorship sessions. We developed an online Knowledge Centre for self-directed learning. For more information on The Scotiabank Women Initiative™, visit scotiabankwomeninitiative.com.

