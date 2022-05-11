A Tale Of Heroic Resistance: Memoir BALLAD OF MY FEARLESS HEROINE Is A Husband’s Moving Tribute To Late Wife

Charleston, SC, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When Vladimir A Tsesis’ wife fell ill with cancer, his world came crashing down. But their story is not one of despair. Rather, it is a story of resistance and one of enduring love. Diagnosed with an aggressive form of metastatic breast cancer, Tsesis’ wife Marina was told she had only a few months to live. Unshaken by her prognosis, Marina was ready to fight. And fight she did.

In Ballad of My Fearless Heroine, Tsesis chronicles his wife’s stoicism and resilience in the face of cancer and reveals how she never ceased to make meaningful contributions to the lives of the people around her. Despite the grueling medical treatments, Marina wouldn’t hesitate to help a friend, volunteer in the community, or maintain an active social life. She never thought of herself as a victim, living each day as if it were her last until the very end. Ultimately, she fought cancer on her terms, and contrary to experts’ predictions, she bravely battled cancer for fifteen years. Marina’s death marked the end of her journey, but the couple’s story didn’t end there.

After losing Marina, Tsesis was confronted with intense grief. Having suffered alongside his wife as her caregiver, Tsesis struggled to work through his emotional pain. But after a period of introspection, he compiled his own version of a twelve-step program for overcoming grief. Now on the other side, he wants to share his experience to help others cope with loss.

Tsesis’ book is a testament to his admiration for his wife’s strength of mind, and it is a pure expression of his eternal devotion and love. Honoring the memory of his late wife, he dedicates the book to the millions of women around the world who are currently fighting breast cancer. Marina’s indefatigable spirit is truly an inspiration to all.

Ballad of My Fearless Heroine is available for purchase online at Amazon.com.

About the Author:

Vladimir A. Tsesis was born on June 22, 1941 in Russia, the day of the Axis invasion of the Soviet Union. Educated at Kishinev Medical School in Moldova and Odessa Regional Clinical Hospital in Ukraine, he immigrated to the United States as a Soviet refugee in 1974 with his wife and son. He completed his pediatric residency at Illinois Masonic Medical Center and was a practicing pediatrician for 40 years before retiring from Loyola Medical Center in 2004. He is the author of six books and has written numerous articles for various publications. He is a former fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics, a member of the American Medical Association

and a member of the Writers Union of the XXI Century, a Russian professional organization. He currently resides in River Forest, Illinois.

