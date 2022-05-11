Björn Scheib appointed Head of Investor Relations at Porsche

Stuttgart, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche is intensifying its global capital market communications with investors, analysts and rating agencies. The sports car manufacturer’s Executive Board has appointed Björn Scheib as Head of Investor Relations. The 51-year-old from Stuttgart took charge of the newly established Investor Relations department on 1 May, 2022. Scheib has plenty of experience in the mobility industry: from 2009 to 2021, he was Head of Investor Relations at Daimler AG. He followed this by founding Fyncon GmbH, which advises companies on IPOs. Most recently, as Head of IR and Capital Markets for Munich-based aviation company Lilium, Scheib saw the firm complete its IPO on the tech-focused Nasdaq exchange.

Scheib will report to Lutz Meschke, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG and Member of the Executive Board for Finance and IT. “With Björn Scheib, we are gaining a man with many years of experience and all sorts of expertise in the automotive industry,” says Meschke, who added that he is looking forward to the collaboration. “He has an excellent network of contacts in the financial sector and is very familiar with the demands of the capital market.”

