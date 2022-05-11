Healthcare Fabrics Market Size to Worth Around US$ 48.6 Bn by 2030

Ottawa, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global healthcare fabrics market size was valued at US$ 21.36 billion in 2021. The expanding elderly population is one of the major drivers of the global healthcare fabrics market. The elderly is susceptible to a wide range of ailments and diseases. As a result, this factor is driving up demand for hygiene and dressing items. In addition, technological advancements are supporting the global healthcare fabrics market's growth and development.



Polypropylene, cotton, and polyamide are common basic materials for healthcare fabrics. In the global market, these materials are mixed to make healthcare fabrics. The market for healthcare fabrics is also expanding as a result of increased government and large player research and development initiatives in the global healthcare fabrics industry.

Asia-Pacific is the largest segment for healthcare fabrics market in terms of region.China and Indiaare dominating the healthcare fabrics market in the Asia-Pacific region. The adoption of feminine hygiene products on a wide scale is driving the growth of the healthcare fabrics market in the region. According to the Indian Nonwovens Industry Association, the market share of sanitary napkins in India surged considerably in 2014. Furthermore, favorable government policies and technological advances are propelling the healthcare fabrics market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Europe region is the fastest growing region in the healthcare fabrics market. The UK, France, and Germany hold the highest market share in the Europe healthcare fabrics market. The growth and development of the healthcare sector, the increase in the number of cosmetic operations, and the rise in the senior population are all supporting the growth of the healthcare fabrics market in Europe.

On the basis of raw material , polypropylene segment holds the largest market share in the global healthcare fabrics market. Due to ongoing developments in medical procedures and textile technologies, polypropylene has gained in popularity. In hygiene and medical applications, such as patient protective garments and infection-free surgical drapes, disposable high-quality non-woven fabrics have the best end-use potential.





Increased quality of healthcare fabrics

The demand for high quality hygienic products is increasing day by day. The high quality of healthcare fabrics is growing due to growing prevalence of chronic infections and expansion of healthcare industry. As a result, increased quality of healthcare fabrics is boosting the growth of global healthcare fabrics market.

Growing carbon footprint

The sanitary napkins are regarded as threat for environment. One sanitary napkin might take 500-800 years to degrade, as per the Menstrual Health Alliance India. Not only sanitary napkins but also diapers are regarded as non-biodegradable materials. Burning these type of healthcare fabrics releases toxic and harmful gases on a large scale. This deteriorates the quality of air in environment. Moreover, these products are made up of plastic which is not easily degraded in environment. Thus, growing carbon footprint is restricting the expansion of global healthcare fabrics market during the forecast period.

Growing consumer awareness for hygiene products

The concept of sanitization and personal hygiene is gaining traction all around the globe. The government is also emphasizing for adoption of feminine hygiene products. This has resulted into the surge in demand for sanitary napkins and pads globally. In addition, government are also carrying out campaigns for the promotion of hygiene. The Total Sanitization Campaign in India has been trying to raise female hygiene education in rural regions. Thus, growing consumer awareness for hygiene products are creating lucrative opportunities for the growth of global healthcare fabrics market.

Availability of substitutes

The demand for alternative products for healthcare fabrics is growing at a rapid pace all around the world. For instance, menstrual cups are highly used in the market instead of sanitary napkins and pads. Menstrual cups are quite cost effective in nature as compared to pads. As a result, availability of substitutes are a major challenges for the expansion of global healthcare fabrics market over the forecast period.

Freudenberg Group declared in May 2020 that it will begin producing mouth nose masks for end users. In order to meet the worldwide demand for face masks, the firm has integrated its technological non-woven experience for in-house mask manufacture.

Designtex and Celliant introduced the Designtex Celliant upholstery that is upholstery fabric collection in March 2020.

By Raw Material

Polypropylene

Cotton

Polyester

Viscose

Polyamide

Others

By Fabric Type

Non-woven

Woven

Knitted





By Application

Hygiene Products Sanitary Napkins Baby Diapers Adult Diapers

Dressing Products

Clothing

Blanket & Bedding

Upholstery

Privacy Curtains

Others

By End-use

Hospitals

Private clinics

Nursing homes

Ambulatory surgical centers

Other





By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





