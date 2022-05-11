Nordot Becomes Microsoft Partner in Content Delivery for Microsoft Start

NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nordot, Inc., a leading provider of content syndication, sourcing, delivery, and monetization solutions for global publishers, today announced that it has been named an official content delivery partner for Microsoft Start. Under terms of the collaboration, Nordot manages more than one hundred publishers that syndicate content through Microsoft Start. Nordot enables a more thorough, rapid, and curated approach to delivering content, and enhances monetization for content publishers who work with Microsoft Start. Over the last twelve months (March 1, 2021 through Feb 28, 2022) Nordot publishers generated more than one billion page views on Microsoft Start.



Nordot, whose initial engagement with Microsoft Start began in 2018, and was fully launched in 2019, is one of a handful of delivery partners for Microsoft Start.



Nordot’s aggregation function benefits Microsoft Start through vetting, screening, and revenue distribution and a technical feed solution. Publishers also reap the same benefits, and may find it more efficient to work with Nordot, which – in addition to Microsoft Start – distributes to multiple platforms.



“We have engineered our vetting process to be seamless for Microsoft Start, and it enables more publishers’ content to be distributed through them,” said Aya Uryu, COO of Nordot USA. “Nordot lightens publishers’ distribution efforts, and relieves Microsoft Start of a burdensome content sourcing issue.”



Nordot was founded in Japan by Ryutaro Nakase, and the company is backed by leading Japanese news agency Kyodo News and Z Holdings, an arm of Softbank. The company acts as a neutral provider of technology for a wide range of news and content apps and distributors and has built itself as a lean, scalable partner for publishers.



Nordot makes content deliverable and monetizable to publishers of any size and can attribute it in terms of performance in any language and in any geography. This model delivers an ecosystem for publishers that is empowering and encourages publishers to team up for mutual advantage.

About Nordot

Nordot is a leading provider of content syndication, sourcing, and delivery solutions for global publishers. The company’s delivery technology and open platform helps publishers earn more revenue and increase the distribution of their content globally. Nordot’s network boasts more than 2,000 publishers across 71 countries including the likes of Reuters, DPA, AFP, and many more leading content providers. Nordot offers syndication, sourcing, and delivery solutions that enable publishers to gain additional monetization and visibility for their content.

The company is backed by Kyodo News and Z Holdings, a holding company controlled by SoftBank Group and Naver Corporation that owns Yahoo! Japan. With offices in New York and Tokyo and a fully remote global team, Nordot serves both publishers trying to maximize the value of their existing content and publishers who are looking for additional content and monetization at the same time. For more information, please visit https://www.nordot.io/