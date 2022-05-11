3BC Solvent-Free CBN and Delta-8 - Leading the Way to Better Cannabinoids

FARMINGTON, Conn., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3BC is an industry leader and innovator in solvent-free cannabinoid distillation technology, helping manufacturers bring safe, clean, solvent-free hemp-based products to their customers. The first cannabinoids to be commercially available are the market's only full-spectrum, solvent-less CBN, as well as THC Delta-8, THC Delta-8 Acetate, and Delta-8/CBN blends.

CBN is currently being studied for alleviating glaucoma, sleep, and certain skin conditions. Users report that CBN, with THC, may support relaxation and sleep. THC Delta-8, an analogue of the well-known THC Delta-9, has been reported by users to have fewer psychotropic side effects, such as anxiety or paranoia, while still offering other potential benefits.

Using hemp-based CBD isolate, 3BC's patented methodology creates conversions that are highly pure and never use or contain solvents. Internal and external testing continually proves 3BC's purity and ingredient safety. 3BC's products are easy for formulators to work with and raise the bar for the hemp and cannabis market in terms of science, safety, and innovation.

Exposure to solvents, like pentane and hexane used in other Delta-8 and CBN conversion methods, can pose health risks to consumers, even in trace amounts. Removal of these solvents is rarely complete, and some of the removal methodologies carry their own set of risks.

"With our method, there are no solvents. Period. This is safer for our customers and their loyal consumers. Our solvent-free technology will disrupt the hemp and cannabis markets forever," said CEO Brian Thompson.

3BC's science and innovation are so revolutionary it has begun licensing its methodology internationally. Beginning in May, Olds Soft Gels (OSG) of Alberta, Canada will begin manufacturing solvent-free THC Delta-8 . The goal is to create a hemp market in Canada that can bring new options to an already cannabis-legal country. As people continue to find new uses for cannabinoids, 3BC's products have met the demands of every formulator and received overwhelmingly positive feedback.

As cannabinoid consumers become more educated, they will demand transparency and safety in the products they use. Manufacturers that want to meet the rigors of this ever-changing market will find that 3BC's solvent-free cannabinoids provide a perfect solution.

For more information about 3BC's THC Delta-8 products or its solvent-free technology, click here.

3BC, Inc. is a Connecticut-based company with manufacturing in New Jersey.

Contact Info:

Name: Rick Cousins

Phone: rick.cousins@three-bc.com

Organization: 3BC, Inc.

Address: 3BC, Inc., 400 Farmington Ave., Farmington, CT 06032

Phone: 256-679-7325

Website: www.three-bc.com

