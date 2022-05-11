Singh Family Scholarship - Supporting First-Time College Attendees

WEST HARTFORD, Conn., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Singh Family Scholarship, a private educational foundation run by Jasdeep Singh, is proud to announce its second cohort of first-generation college attendee recipients and that another round of scholarships will open on Sept. 1, 2022.

According to Singh, more applications were received in this second round, making for a very deep and impressive pool of students. Two learners stood out, earning $1,000 scholarships: Mystique F., from South Carolina, and Gurleen S., from Colorado. Due to the depth of the candidate pool, the Scholarship also awarded a second-place prize to Monica B., from South Carolina.

Singh said, "I was born in Connecticut to two wonderful parents who emigrated from India in the 1970s. Education was the reason both my father and uncle, and subsequently my mother, were able to enter Canada and the U.S. respectively. Education literally opened worlds for them. Education is also something that no one can take away from you. My father, Iqbal Singh, had a life-threatening illness and struggled at times to even get to work. Due to his education, a Masters in both mechanical and electrical engineering, he was able to find ways to do his work effectively and provide for his family during his life and even after his death."

The Singh Family Scholarship provides scholarships to students who are the first in their families to attend a post-secondary school in the United States. While there is a focus on the Connecticut area, winners have been selected from many states with a diversity of backgrounds, ages, areas of study, and types of school. To learn more about Singh Family Scholarship and the past two cohorts of recipients, please visit the website at www.jasdeepsingh.us.

Asha Singh, Singh's mother, had a bachelor's degree that allowed her to take on positions at insurance companies in the Hartford area to keep the home running. She was also able to educate herself on how to manage financials, plan for our families' future, and expand her technology skills. To them, education wasn't just a paper earned, it was life forming and lifesaving. The purpose of this scholarship is to provide at least two hard-working students with a little help to achieve their goals. College can be one of the surest ways to a stable future if debt is not an obstacle.

With so many people looking for financial assistance, it can be hard to figure out where to turn. With a focus on communication and a mission to help those students facing the largest hurdles in completing a post-secondary degree, the Singh Family Scholarship is working hard to help as many learners as possible.

About Singh Family Scholarship: Singh Family Scholarship is an educational foundation that is based in Connecticut.

