Dynamic Capital Equipment Finance Announces $200 Million Increase in Its Funding Facility

KELOWNA, British Columbia, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynamic Capital Equipment Finance Inc. (Dynamic Capital) is pleased to announce the closing of a $200 million Committed Funding Facility with MOVE Trust and the committed MOVE Trust note investor, BDC, the bank for Canadian entrepreneurs. This is the fifth renewal and increase to the Facility, which commenced back in 2014 when Dynamic Capital formed a working relationship with BOAT Capital LP, the manager of MOVE Trust.

"The closing of this Facility provides our business with significant capital runway as we expand our footprint across the country. We are a Canadian company with the experience and resources to bring capital to our client's doorstep," says Dynamic Capital's CEO, Dustin White.

James Joyce, President, BOAT Capital, adds, "We have been working with Dustin and the team at Dynamic Capital for several years. They are proven operators, helping small Canadian businesses thrive. We are happy to facilitate the increase in available funding and look forward to working with them as they continue to grow."

Founded in 2009, Dynamic Capital has grown into a well-established independent equipment financing and leasing firm in Canada. Its experienced team of 55 - and growing - is solution-driven and customer-centric, priding itself in producing funding solutions that fit each of its customer's individual business needs in all market cycles, targeted to the Automotive, Transportation, Construction, Oil and Gas, Mining and Forestry sectors.

Given Dynamic Capital's in-house resources, as well as its wide network of lenders, the company can provide businesses access to a superior array of financial products at competitive rates, including terms loans, capital leases, pre-approved equipment lines of credit, working capital loans and leasebacks, in-house financing and consolidations.

Ted Fujisawa, Managing Director and Head, Indirect Financing at BDC, affirms, "Dynamic is an excellent example of how BDC continues to reach more entrepreneurs indirectly, by providing financing to Canadian equipment finance companies. We are also happily supporting Dynamic's growth as a client."

Dynamic Capital's ideas, advice and solutions are designed to help its clients achieve both their short- and long-term goals. If you are interested in exploring funding solutions for your business, your clients, or if you are wanting to join this growing company, visit www.dynamiccapital.ca.

