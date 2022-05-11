Broad Arrow Group Announces Collector Car Auction to be Held at the Palm Beach County Convention Center this 18-19 November 2022

Detroit, Michigan, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 11 May 2022 – Broad Arrow Group is thrilled to announce the addition of a new auction event taking place this 18-19 November in West Palm Beach, Florida at the beautiful Palm Beach County Convention Center. The sale will offer approximately 300 collector cars ranging from pre-war classics to modern supercars with every collecting segment in between represented.

Partner & Senior Car Specialist Donnie Gould shares his thoughts on Broad Arrow Group’s inaugural South Florida auction; “I am very excited to share the news of our upcoming auction in South Florida within the beautiful communities of the Palm Beaches. As a longtime Florida resident, it gives me great pleasure to welcome our friends, clients, and car enthusiasts to my home state to be part of what will undoubtedly be a world class auction event. Together with our partners from Hagerty, we look forward to creating an exciting, unique, and truly enjoyable weekend for everyone to enjoy this November.”

Opened in 2004, The Palm Beach County Convention Center presents a spectacular setting for conventions and social events. An architectural masterpiece with state-of-the-art amenities, the 350,000 square-foot center features a 100,000 square-foot exhibition hall which will play host for the Broad Arrow exhibition and auction. The Palm Beach County Convention Center is conveniently situated immediately adjacent to fine dining, hotel accommodations and high-end shopping.

The forthcoming November auction represents what will be the third live auction in 2022 for Broad Arrow Auctions, and will close out a busy year of auctions, supported by continued industry innovation and sales across all platforms in the company’s first full year of operation. Additional details on all upcoming auctions, including the Palm Beach auction can be found at www.broadarrowauctions.com.

About Broad Arrow Group

Broad Arrow Group and its subsidiaries — Broad Arrow Auctions, Broad Arrow Capital, and Collectors Garage — represent the collective vision of its founders, team members, and partners — to be the best advisor, marketplace, and financier for car collectors, with integrity, trust, and innovation. Broad Arrow Group was founded in 2021 to develop and operate a portfolio of businesses and brands that address the needs of various segments of the collector car market and to transform the collector car industry. In January 2022, Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY) made a strategic investment and became a joint venture partner for Broad Arrow Group. Learn more at www.broadarrowgroup.com .

