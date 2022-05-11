Lexipol Media Sites Recognized for Editorial Excellence in B2B Journalism

DALLAS, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexipol, the leader in policy, training and wellness support for first responders and public servants, announced today that two of its media sites received Neal Awards, the most prestigious editorial honors in the field of business-to-business journalism. FireRescue1 was awarded the title of Best Website and EMS1 received the award for Best Profile.



FireRescue1, led by Editor-in-Chief Janelle Foskett, is the top digital media destination for fire service professionals, posting news items and expert-written articles to help fire personnel perform their jobs safely and effectively as they serve communities. The Neal Awards recognized the site for its consistency in meeting the unique needs of the fire service audience and in delivering the highest standard of B2B journalism.

The Best Profile achievement was awarded to the EMS1 in-depth human interest story, “‘Modern Day Rosies’: How one paramedic channeled her pandemic emotions into a tribute to female essential workers.” Written by Rachel Engel, senior associate editor at EMS1, the profile was judged for its quality, thoroughness and relevance to the EMS1 audience.

“It is an incredible honor to see our industry news sites receive recognition for editorial excellence,” said Lexipol Editorial Director Greg Friese. “The hard work of our columnists and editorial team is evidenced both by the award-winning content we provide to our audiences and the feedback we receive from the public safety professionals who rely on our sites to help them better support their communities.”

With an average of 11 million page views per month and over 1 million registered members, Lexipol’s media sites have become the leading online news and information resource for public safety professionals and local government officials across the United States.

Also honored in this year’s Neal Awards was Lexipol’s Nancy Perry, editor-in-chief of Police1. Perry was awarded the prestigious G.D. Crain Jr. Award for editorial excellence over the course of her career. Learn more and see the complete list of winners in the 2022 Jesse H. Neal Awards.

About Lexipol

Lexipol empowers first responders and public servants to best meet the needs of their residents safely and responsibly. We are the experts in policy, training and wellness support, committed to improving the quality of life for all community members. Our solutions include state-specific policies, online learning, behavioral health resources, funding assistance, and news and information offered through the websites Police1, FireRescue1, EMS1, Corrections1 and Gov1. Lexipol serves more than 2 million public safety professionals in over 10,000 agencies and municipalities. For additional information, visit www.lexipol.com.