Quantum Digital Media Hires Chief Digital Officer and COO to Boost Digital Marketing Strategies

STAMFORD, Conn., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Digital Media is set to cement its dominance in the digital performance marketplace with the addition of Dr. Anthony Bowen as its Chief Operations Officer (COO) & Chief Digital Officer (CDO).

Touted as the "All in One Customer Acquisition Platform," Quantum Digital Media is a minority-owned MarTech and performance agency enabling End to End digital transformation. Established in 2016, the company has distinguished itself as a leader in Multi-Channel performance and advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers. It boasts an impressive client roster that includes Allstate, Progressive, Integrity, Liberty Mutual, Benefyt Technologies, and more.

As part of its promise to deliver maximum results to its customers, Quantum Digital Media hired Dr. Anthony Bowen to lead the company's digital strategies for marketing technology and advertising. Dr. Bowen is a leader in his field and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the team at Quantum Digital Media, working for Fortune 500 companies - Hilton Worldwide and Cablevision. He holds a Doctorate in Business Administration (DBA) with a concentration in Project Management from Northcentral University. He also boasts certification in Project Management, Project Leadership, and IT Management from NYU, Cornell University, and Rutgers.

Dr. Bowen is a subject matter expert in the Ad Tech, MarTech space, strong leadership and digital transformation experience, digital media, data, and cloud security compliance (HIPAA, CCPA, GDPR), process improvement, and project management (SDLC) (PLC) skills working with external and internal partners.

Dr. Bowen has worked with several top brands throughout his career, including Hilton Worldwide Corporate, and was awarded Circle of Excellence as a top performer with over $200 million dollars in sales; CheapOAir; Cablevision/Altice; and Virtusa. Before joining Quantum Digital Media, Dr. Bowen served as the Chief Digital Officer/ Senior Vice President at AI Media Group. He oversaw the digital transformation, data analytics, privacy, and security and advised clients on AdTech/MarTech solutions technology needed to support a client's future state for driving online sales.

But that's not all. Dr. Bowen was also a Graduate Marketing Professor for Jack Welch Management Institute (JWMI) Executive MBA Program and Southern New Hampshire University - Executive MBA Program. He taught courses in project management, social media marketing, and digital marketing.

As an Executive at Quantum Digital Media, Dr. Anthony Bowen will undoubtedly add incredible value to the team.

CEO of Quantum Digital Media, Eliel Joseph, said: "We are excited to welcome Dr. Bowen to the QDM team. He has an impressive track record and has consistently demonstrated leadership in his field. We are extremely fortunate to have him on our team, and I am confident that his expertise will immediately impact our growth and enable our end-to-end digital transformation."

Commenting on the appointment, Dr. Bowen said: "It's an honor to represent a brand with an established presence and embark on a hyper-growth strategy. I am passionate about digital media, and I am excited to leverage my skills to help Quantum Digital Media cement its position in the marketplace."

