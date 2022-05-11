New Chicago School of Professional Psychology Report Shows Mental Health Disparities

Los Angeles, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As our nation verges on one million deaths in year three of the pandemic, people in underserved communities are suffering alarmingly high rates of mental ill health, including anxiety, depression, grief and trauma, according to a new report by The Chicago School of Professional Psychology. The report will be released May 12 at the “State of Mental Health Summit” in Los Angeles and live-streamed in Chicago, Dallas and Washington, DC.

The in-person and virtual event will bring together medical, education, and mental health experts to reimagine a health care system that puts mental health on par with physical health. Panelists assembling at The Chicago School’s downtown Los Angeles campus will discuss how America’s health care system must change so that it can work for everyone, not just those with economic or social privilege.

The report, “No Health Without Mental Health 2022,” notes that Pacific Islander, Latinx, Indigenous and Black Americans all have a COVID-19 illness and death rate of double or more that of White and Asian Americans, who experience the lowest age-adjusted rates.

According to an American Psychological Association study cited in the “No Health” report, the rate of anxiety during Covid jumped to 84 percent, while depression increased to 72 percent among those surveyed. Likewise, people who suffered trauma symptoms due to their own experiences or witnessing loved ones’ Covid illness and death increased to 62 percent. The report notes that African American, Latinx and LGBTQ+ groups bore a disproportionate share of the loss and suffering, from joblessness to deaths.

“Even before the pandemic, only about half of those who needed mental health services were receiving them, and today, we continue living with serious problems in mental health access,”said Dr. Michele Nealon, president of The Chicago School of Professional Psychology who co-authored the report.

“The bad news is that many people, especially children and women of color, were and are suffering—and the worse news is that without systemic change, we will be facing another kind of pandemic—a mental health crisis,” she added.

“We must look at preventing illness, not simply react to it,” said Dr. Nealon. “The pandemic has shown a light on the pain, loss and havoc experienced disproportionately by underserved communities. Covid has deepened and increased disparities. We are now at a point where we must demand a new approach that addresses social determinants of health so that our healthcare system—including our mental healthcare system -- can work for everyone.”

The mental health summit is open to the public and the full report will be posted online at www.thechicagoschool.edu.

About The Chicago School of Professional Psychology

Integrating theory with hands-on experience, The Chicago School of Professional Psychology provides education rooted in a commitment to innovation, service, and community for thousands of diverse students across the United States and globally. Founded in 1979, the nonprofit, regionally accredited university now features campuses in iconic locations across the country (Chicago, Southern California, Washington, D.C., New Orleans, Dallas) and online. To spark positive change in the world where it matters most, The Chicago School has continued to expand its educational offerings beyond the field of psychology to offer more than 30 degrees and certificates in the professional fields of health services, nursing, education, counseling, business, and more. Through its engaged professional model of education, commitment to diversity and inclusion, and an extensive network of domestic and international professional partnerships, The Chicago School’s students receive real-world training opportunities that reflect their future careers. The Chicago School is also a proud affiliate of TCS, a nonprofit system of colleges advancing student success and community impact. To learn more, visit www.thechicagoschool.edu.