Topline Federal Credit Union Recognized for Outstanding Marketing Efforts

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Local member-owned cooperative TopLine Federal Credit Union was honored with four marketing awards from the Minnesota Credit Union Network (MnCUN). The Minnesota Credit Union Network Marketing Awards acknowledge outstanding credit union efforts in the areas of branding, community impact and outreach, digital advertising, printed materials, video and complete campaigns. TopLine was recognized in four categories: Branding, Complete Campaign, Digital, and Printed Materials.



In the Branding category, TopLine’s “Passionate About Helping People” ad campaign brought the honor. TopLine partnered with KARE-11, an NBC-affiliated television station, the most watched TV station in Minnesota to air 3 different commercial spots on broadcast television for the first time ever. TopLine was also an exclusive sponsor for the “Communities that KARE” segment that airs every Monday on the Sunrise Morning News (5am and 6am broadcasts). To coincide with the broadcast commercial and “Communities that KARE” sponsorship TopLine also ran ads during the Olympics, streaming television commercials on over 125+ networks, social media ads on Facebook and Instagram, digital ads with KARE-11 and a variety of community advertising efforts. All promoting the benefits of belonging to TopLine and their commitment to serving members and the communities.

TopLine took home the award in the Complete Campaign category for the rollout of their new Credit Cards. TopLine created a campaign featuring a fun theme of “Improving Your Card Game.” The campaign included a series of direct mail communications, email messages, branch lobby displays, website page updates, newsletter articles, social media advertising, videos, online/mobile banking messaging, on-hold messaging, statement messaging, FAQs in an online knowledge platform, a fun giveaway (customized deck of cards) and more.

In the Digital category, TopLine won for efforts in increasing TopLine’s Instagram following. Instagram provides a great way to reach and engage with current and prospective members and continue to increase credit union awareness, as well as enhance TopLine’s awareness in local market communities. TopLine held a series of fun, interactive contests and surpassed over 1,000 followers.

TopLine’s “Staycation” themed direct mail piece took top honors in the Printed Materials category. Promoting a new Interest-Only Home Equity Line of Credit, the campaign featured a “Staycation” theme; this was a fun and attention-grabbing way to connect with their audience. The imagery included a man in his shower dressed for a beach outing holding a selfie stick and fun drink in hand. The main copy points were “Staycation Plans? TopLine’s got you covered” and “Whether you’re planning a staycation or diving into your home repair or renovation to-do list, TopLine’s got you covered!”

“We are truly honored to be recognized with these four awards from MnCUN,” said Vicki Erickson, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications, TopLine Federal Credit Union. “We take great pride in creating thoughtful outreach and advertising that makes an impact with our members, employees and community, and it’s an added bonus to have those efforts highlighted by our peers within the credit union community.”

The Minnesota Credit Union Network is the statewide trade association that works to ensure the success, growth and vitality of Minnesota credit unions. For more information, visit www.mncun.org.

TopLine Federal Credit Union, a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 13th largest, with assets of more than $675 million and serves over 46,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit cooperative offers a complete line of financial services, as well as auto and home insurance, from its five branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Maple Grove, Plymouth and in St. Paul’s Como Park — as well as by phone, mobile app and online at www.TopLinecu.com. Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott or Washington Counties and their immediate family members. Visit us on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TopLineFederalCreditUnion.

