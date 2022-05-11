Hologram Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine’s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2022

CHICAGO, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hologram , a global cellular platform for IoT connectivity, has been named to Inc. magazine’s annual Best Workplaces list among those companies designated as in the prosperous and thriving category.

This year’s list resulted from a comprehensive measurement of U.S. companies that excel in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture -- whether in a physical or virtual office.

“At Hologram, we believe work and life fit together, and we are honored to again be selected for Inc.’s Best Workplaces. We aim to provide an environment where our employees can do the best work of their careers. We understand that each employee has unique circumstances and preferences in terms of where, when, and how they work,” said Ben Forgan, CEO, and co-founder of Hologram. ”Our team is structured to maximize flexibility and we trust our employees to curate their days uniquely to their needs as much as possible. For some, the ideal environment to do their work might be at our HQ in Chicago whereas others might prefer to work from home or as they travel. We rely on our values of mindfulness, ownership, and transparency to unite each Hologram employee as we build an industry defining company.”

Those united employees are essential as Hologram grows. The company recently secured nearly $70 million in Series B funding to fuel its expansion, add to its existing 470+ cell carriers in 200 countries, and build upon its thousands of customers across agriculture, fleet, healthcare, manufacturing, micromobility and shipping.

For this year’s Best Workplace list , Inc. collected data from thousands of submissions and narrowed it down to a selection of 475 honorees. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization’s benefits were also audited to determine an overall score and ranking.

“Not long ago, the term ‘best workplace’ would have conjured up images of open-office designs with stocked snack fridges,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “Yet, given the widespread adoption of remote work, the concept of the workplace has shifted. This year, Inc. has recognized the organizations dedicated to redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic.”

This isn’t the first time Inc. has selected Hologram for its list. In 2021, they earned Inc.’s Best in Business Award and its Best Workplaces . Further awards have included the 2021 top prize for Diversity and Inclusion in Tech from the WomenTech Global Awards and the IoT Evolution Industrial IoT Product of the Year Award . Additionally, Hologram is currently looking to expand its award-winning team, learn more at https://www.hologram.io/careers .

About Hologram

Hologram’s mission is to connect any device to any network, instantaneously, anywhere. With Hologram, SIM cards automatically switch network access to the best coverage across more than 470 carriers in 200 countries. To learn more about Hologram, please visit www.hologram.io . Join Hologram on social media at Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

