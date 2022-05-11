GlobalData Plc: Smith’s - Crinkle Cut Among Top Brands in the Australia Potato Chips Market

LONDON, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The potato chips market in Australia is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 1% during the forecast period. Among distribution channels, hypermarkets & supermarkets accounted for the highest share of the potato chips market in 2020.



The Australia potato chips market research report offered by GlobalData provides up-to-date market size data for the period 2015-2020 and an illustrative forecast to 2025 premised on the COVID-19 hit, covering key market aspects like sales value and volume for potato chips and its variants.

Australian Potato Chips Market Outlook

For more Australia potato chips market forecast, download a free report sample

Key Distribution Channel Segmentation in the Potato Chips Market in Australia

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Convenience stores,

e-Retailers

Food & Drinks Specialists

Dollar Stores

Variety Stores

Vending Machines

Cash & Carries & Warehouse Clubs

For more insights on Australia potato chips market segmentation, download a free report sample

Top Brands in the Potato Chips Market in Australia

Smith’s - Crinkle Cut

Red Rock Deli

Smith’s - Thinly Cut

Thins

Kettle Chips

Tyrell's

Bluebird

Samboy

Natural





To know more about top potato chips brands in Australia, download a free report sample

Australian Potato Chips Market Overview

Market size 2020 AUD1.56 billion CAGR >1% Forecast period 2020-2025 Key distribution channels Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, e-Retailers, Food & Drinks Specialists, “Dollar Stores”, Variety Stores, Vending Machines, and Cash & Carries & Warehouse Clubs Key brands Smith`s - Crinkle Cut, Red Rock Deli, Smith`s - Thinly Cut, Thins, Kettle Chips, Tyrell's, Bluebird, Samboy, and Natural

Australian Potato Chips Market Report Scope

Overall potato chips (savory snacks) market value and volume analytics with growth analysis from 2015 to 2025.

Value and Volume terms for the top brands.

Distribution channel sales analytics from 2017-2020.





Reasons to Buy

Get access to authoritative and granular data on the potato chips (savory snacks) market and fill in the gaps in understanding of trends and the components of change behind them.

Enhance your understanding of the market share to update your strategic and tactical plans based on volume and value changes, brand dynamics and distribution trends.

Analyze the components of change in the market by looking at historic and future growth patterns.

Use the data to understand future patterns of the market trends from winners and losers to category dynamics and thereby quickly and easily identify the key areas in which you want to compete in the future.

FAQs

What was the Australia potato chips market size in the year 2020?

The potato chips market size in Australia was valued at AUD1.56 billion in 2020.

What is the Australia potato chips market growth rate?

The potato chips market in Australia is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 1% during the forecast period.

Which are the key distribution channels in the Australia potato chips market?

Hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, e-Retailers, food & drinks specialists, dollar stores, variety stores, vending machines, and cash & carries & warehouse clubs are the key distribution channels in the potato chips market in Australia.

Which are the top brands in the Australia potato chips market?

Smith’s - Crinkle Cut, Red Rock Deli, Smith’s - Thinly Cut, Thins, Kettle Chips, Tyrell's, Bluebird, Samboy, and Natural are the top brands in the Australian potato chips market.

Related Reports

Saudi Arabia Potato Chips (Savory Snacks) Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics to 2025 – Click here

United States of America (USA) Potato Chips (Savory Snacks) Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics to 2025 – Click here

United Kingdom (UK) Potato Chips (Savory Snacks) Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics to 2025 – Click here

United Arab Emirates (UAE) Potato Chips (Savory Snacks) Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics to 2025 – Click here

China Meat Snacks (Savory Snacks) Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics to 2025 – Click here





About us

GlobalData is a leading provider of data, analytics, and insights on the world's largest industries. In an increasingly fast-moving, complex, and uncertain world, it has never been harder for organizations and decision-makers to predict and navigate the future. GlobalData's mission is to help our clients to decode the future and profit from faster, more informed decisions. As a leading information services company, thousands of clients rely on GlobalData for trusted, timely, and actionable intelligence. Our solutions are designed to provide a daily edge to professionals within corporations, financial institutions, professional services, and government agencies.

Media Contacts

GlobalData

Mark Jephcott

Head of PR EMEA

mark.jephcott@globaldata.com

cc: pr@globaldata.com

+44 (0)207 936 6400