Marketing Executive Scott Wright is Latest Addition to Chief Outsiders’ Team of Fractional Chief Marketers

MARIETTA, OH, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott Wright has joined Chief Outsiders’ team of fractional Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs), bringing with him a wealth of contemporary go-to-market strategies sharpened at some of the nation’s most revered companies including Procter & Gamble, Visa, and Valvoline.

Noted for his ability to help B2C and B2B companies unlock accelerated growth with a vision of a more profitable future and an actionable roadmap to get there, Wright joins more than 100 other CMOs who are available for fractional engagements via Chief Outsiders.

In a recent career highlight, as CMO at Brokers International, Wright led the redesign and relaunch of the Brokers International company brand with a new purpose, points of differentiation, brand identity, website, integrated marketing campaign, and sales strategy. These efforts supported a 90 percent increase in sales growth in just two years.

As VP of Marketing at Valvoline, Wright redesigned the brand and go-to-market strategy for Valvoline’s Installers Channel division to address declining profits in a changing competitive landscape. He launched innovative marketing campaigns that engaged consumers to drive traffic, ticket, cross-sell, and up-sell at the customer location level, and implemented a new corporate marketing and sales strategy to accelerate customer acquisition, resulting in a 25% profit growth.

“Scott works with CEOs and leadership teams to deliver near term and future growth through unique brand positioning, integrated marketing, lead generation, differentiated product and service portfolios, and exceptional customer experience,” said David Vroom, Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders.

Wright earned his B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from The Ohio State University.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders is the leading Fractional CMO firm that helps CEOs accelerate growth through the development and disciplined execution of well-crafted growth plans. The firm has more than 100 part-time, or fractional, Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) engaged from coast-to-coast. Unlike traditional marketing and management consulting firms, each CMO has held the position of VP Marketing or higher at one or more operating companies, including many Fortune 500 firms. Chief Outsiders CMOs have served on the executive team of more than 1,400 client companies, driving growth strategy and execution plans by offering instant access to talent with highly customized and flexible engagements.

Because of its market-based growth plans, quality of leadership, and experienced team, Chief Outsiders has been recognized for the past eight years by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US, and was recognized in 2019 as a Forbes Small Giant. Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes are the co-authors of “The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs. For additional information about the companies who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, click here.

Attachment