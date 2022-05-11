HederaStarter Announces IDO of May 19th

ZUG, Switzerland, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HederaStarter is excited to announce the upcoming $HSTART Token Generation Event on May 19th, 2022 on the HederaStarter IDO platform, demonstrating the capabilities of HederaStarter's launchpad services.



HederaStarter's primary utility token $HSTART will be the first-ever token to launch through an IDO on the HederaStarter platform, the HPAD, – and the first IDO designed specifically to expand the DeFi, GameFi, Metaverse and dApp capabilities of the growing Hedera Hashgraph ecosystem.

The $HSTART token is a multi-purpose digital asset which will enable and empower a variety of use cases within the HederaStarter.fi ecosystem. This includes in HederaStarter's launchpad component, the HPAD, the HDAO where members participate in the incubation and pre-money funding rounds, and more. The full $HSTART tokenomics can be found here.

Of the total $HSTART supply 1.50% will be allocated to the public IDO. For the community to participate in the IDO and purchase $HSTART, members will need to complete all KYC and then visit HederaStarter.fi, on the day of the IDO with a Binance wallet ready to invest into one of the major dApps set to drastically expand the Hedera Hashgraph Network.

Conor Devlin, Co-Founder and Head of Business Development, shares:

"I am immensely excited to finally release the special date of our IDO. Our team has put in a massive amount of time, energy and love to building the HederaStarter product and cultivating an amazing community that wants to see our vision for Hedera realized! I could not be any prouder to work with the amazing gentlemen that I'm surrounded by every single day here at HederaStarter. HederaStarter has a multi-year vision to guide Hedera into the spot of the best smart contract platform and the launch of our $HSTART token is just the beginning of this momentous journey and we couldn't be more excited to share it with our community! Thank you everyone."

About HederaStarter:

HederaStarter aims to become the leading launchpad platform on the Hedera Hashgraph Network. Run by a team of highly-experienced builders capable of funding and launching projects that will be designed to serve both the users of the Hedera ecosystem and help expand the ecosystem as a whole. Our primary goal is to ensure that we build with integrity. We want to build authentic relationships with all the teams and projects we launch and more importantly build healthy relationships with the Hedera community. We serve them at the end of the day and our success is their success.

