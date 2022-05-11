Demand for Global Carbon Disulfide Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 1100 Million Mark by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 4.5% Growth | Industry Trends, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

SAN FRANCISCO, U.S., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Carbon Disulfide Market By Purity (Pure and Impure), By Application (Agriculture, Pharmaceuticals, Packaging, Rubber, Rayon, and Fibers), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Trends, Competitive Intelligence, Analysis of Data, Statistical Data, and Forecast 2022–2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Carbon Disulfide Market size & share was valued at around USD 758.8 million in 2021and it is expected to cross around USD 1100 million Mark, by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4.5% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What is Carbon Disulfide? How big is the Carbon Disulfide Industry?

Market Overview:

Carbon disulfide (CS2) is a colorless to light yellow organic solvent with a disagreeable odor. It is used in spectroscopy as a fumigant, insecticide, non-polar solvent, and optical dispersant. Carbon disulfide is primarily used as a raw material to manufacture various products such as cellophane carbon tetrachloride, fertilizer, and viscous rayon with functional properties such as high flammability and insolubility in water.

Furthermore, impure CS2 is a yellowish liquid with a pungent odor that is widely used in various industrial operations. Carbon disulfide traces are found on the earth's surface as a result of volcanic eruptions, and it is commercially produced through the reaction of sulfur and carbon at high temperatures.

Report Scope

Global Carbon Disulfide Market: Dynamics

Rising demand for carbon disulfide from end-user industries

The growing demand for carbon disulfide in the manufacturing of cellophane drives segment growth in the packaging sector. The continued use of CS2 as a substitute for ammonia fertilizers is anticipated to drive the global carbon disulfide market over the forecast time frame. Furthermore, an increase in the use of CS2 to protect fruits from insects and fungus is expected to fuel its demand in the food industry.

However, government restrictions on the use of carbon disulfide due to its negative health effects such as migraines and confusion are expected to slow market growth. Nonetheless, new collaborations and technology transfers among industry participants are expected to boost the global carbon disulfide market size.

Carbon Disulfide Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The pandemic of COVID-19 had a considerable impact on the commerce segment and market. Manufacturers are working out how to recover from the existing position by rearranging their sales channels and product innovation.

The period of the viral spread remains a crucial component in calculating the pandemic's overall impact. The global carbon disulfide market, on the other hand, is expected to normalize after 2022.

Carbon Disulfide Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global carbon disulfide market is segmented on the basis of purity, application, and region.

Carbon disulfide market is led by the rubber application, which is growing at a CAGR of 4.4%

By purity, the market is divided into pure and impure. Impure carbon disulfide is most commonly used in industrial processes. By application, the market is divided into agriculture, pharmaceuticals, packaging, rubber, rayon, and fibers. The carbon disulfide market is led by the rubber application, which is growing at a CAGR of 4.4 percent. In the process of vulcanization of rubber, carbon disulfide is used as an accelerator. Rubber demand for non-tire products is increasing as a result of rising vehicle production, which is driving the market growth for carbon disulfide.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global carbon disulfide market include -

Jiangsu Jinshan Chemical Co. Ltd.

Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals

Arkema Group

Shanghai Baijin Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

GFS Chemicals Inc.

Merck KGaA

ShanXi Jinxinghua Chemical Co. Ltd.

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Liaonian Ruixing Chemical

Seidler Chemical Co.

Tedia

Avantor Performance Materials Inc.

Nouryon

Alfa Aesar

Manass Jinyunli Chemical Co. Ltd.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the data provided by our research analyst, the Carbon Disulfide market is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of over 4.5% over the forecast period.

The Carbon Disulfide market was valued at roughly USD 758.8 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 1100 million, by 2028.

By application, the carbon disulfide market is dominated by the rubber application, which is developing at a CAGR of 4.4%.

On the basis of region, the Asia Pacific region accounts for a sizable portion of the global carbon disulfide market. Europe is expected to experience a similar trend.

Regional Dominance:

Because of rising carbon disulfide production and consumption, as well as favorable legislation and government policies in the region, Asia Pacific dominates the global carbon disulfide market.

Europe is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period of 2022 to 2028, owing to significant import activity of carbon disulfide as well as widespread adoption in the rubber industry in the region.

Recent Developments

March 2022: Tedia Company, LLC announced that they have formed a strategic partnership with NewHold Enterprises, LLC. Tedia is North America's largest manufacturer of OEM high-purity solvents, with products sold in over 30 countries for life science, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and laboratory applications.

November 2021: Avantor, Inc. a global provider of mission-critical customers' needs in the life sciences and technologically advanced & applied materials industries, has completed the previously announced acquisition of Antylia Scientific's Masterflex bioprocessing business and related assets from investment firms GTCR and Golden Gate Capital.

