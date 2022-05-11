Bureau Veritas: number of shares and voting rights as of April 30 2022

Neuilly-sur-Seine, France –May 11, 2022

Information on number of shares and voting rights as stipulated
by article 223-16 of the general regulations of the
French financial markets authority AMF

Date Number of shares(1) Number of voting rights
30/04/2022 453,382,891 Theoretical number of voting rights: 622,986,372

Number of exercisable voting rights: 621,436,406

 

(1) including the new shares issued in Euroclear as a result of the exercise of stock options since January 1, 2022.
                

