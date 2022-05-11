Seattle Plastic Surgeon Offers Pro Bono Transgender Surgery

SEATTLE, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gender affirming surgery, such as FTM top surgery, is considered an elective or even cosmetic procedure. Therefore many medical insurance companies do not cover gender-affirming surgery even though it has been known to improve and save lives. Due to this, some patients may not have access to insurance or the funds to undergo gender-affirming care. As one of the best plastic surgeons performing FTM top surgery, Dr. Javad Sajan of Allure Esthetic, offers pro bono top surgery to qualifying patients under the poverty line with his new pro bono transgender surgery program.

According to the Human Rights Campaign, around 50% of people experiencing gender dysphoria attempt suicide. This is the danger behind barriers to receiving gender-affirming surgery like top surgery. Allure Esthetic provides gender-affirming surgery to transgender, non-binary, and gender non-conforming individuals to help treat gender dysphoria.

Along with this, patients may not get a say in who their provider is or have absurd wait times to undergo care. "Many patients have to wait years or jump through hoops to access gender-affirming care. They may not even get a say in their provider or surgery. With our pro bono program, we give patients the freedom to have a say in their surgery, provider, and undergo the surgery quicker," Dr. Sajan said.

Allure Esthetic knows that surgery is not accessible to everyone. Dr. Sajan created this pro bono program in an effort to perform lifesaving care for individuals who may not be able to afford or seek gender-affirming surgery.

To apply for the pro bono top surgery program, the patient will need to contact the Allure Esthetic office. The application will involve submitting a personal statement, a medical history, financial statements, and photos of the surgical area. From there, Dr. Sajan and the review team will review to identify good surgical candidates and evaluate each applicant's unique needs.

About Javad Sajan, MD: Dr. Javad Sajan of Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery is a world-renowned plastic surgeon who specializes in gender-affirming surgery, including FTM top surgery, MTF breast augmentation, tracheal shave, and body feminization/masculinization. Located in Seattle, WA, patients of all gender identities come from around the world to seek care with Dr. Sajan at Allure Esthetic.

Phone: 206-209-0988

Email: contactus@realdrseattle.com

Image 1: Dr. Sajan & A Transgender Top Surgery Patient





Dr. Sajan & one of his transgender top surgery patients.









