MAISONS DU MONDE :

COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF 31 MAY 2022

PROCEDURES FOR THE AVAILABILITY OR CONSULTATION OF PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS

Nantes, 10 May 2022

Maisons du Monde shareholders are invited to attend the Combined General Meeting to be held on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at 3 p.m., 55, Rue d’Amsterdam 75008 Paris.

The Meeting Notice published in the French Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires « BALO » of April 22, 2022, contains the agenda and the draft resolutions submitted by the Board of Directors.

The Convening Notice serving as a corrective notice to the Meeting Notice , containing the agenda and the draft resolutions, a description of the main ways for shareholders to take part in and vote at the General Meeting and to exercise their rights, will be published in the French Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires « BALO » on May 13, 2022.

The Universal Registration Document containing the reports submitted to the Annual General Meeting was published on April 19, 2022.

The documents or information intended to be presented at the General Meeting as well as the voting form by mail or proxy are made available to shareholders at the registered office of Maisons du Monde, at Le Portereau – 44120 Vertou.

In accordance with Article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code, the preparatory information documents for this Meeting are available on the Maisons du Monde website at the address: https://corporate.maisonsdumonde.com/fr/finance/ag.

Maisons du Monde

Société Anonyme au capital de 146 583 736.56 euros

Siège social : Lieudit « Le Portereau » - 44120 Vertou – France

793 906 728 RCS Nantes

