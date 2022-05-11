OneShare Health Partners With Pray.com to Deliver Podcast Series

IRVING, Texas, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneShare Health, a Health Care Sharing Ministry (HCSM) of Irving, TX, and Pray.com of Santa Monica, CA, have teamed up together to help grow the faith of listeners and create more of a community through a podcast series that connects spirituality and physical strength.

"A Healthy Spirit" Podcast launches on May 25, 2022, on Pray.com, and covers topics revolving around the intersection of spirituality and healthcare in America. These topics include mental health, cancer, athleticism, and spirituality in the healthcare world. Each episode takes a deep dive, picking apart these topics with the help of experts in the field and guests who have had firsthand experience.

With the help of Pray.com, OneShare Health's podcast can reach a larger audience in the Christian Community. Every episode is hosted by OneShare's Michelle Berndt, who delivers captivating episodes with compassion and enthusiasm.

"Working for a faith-based company is amazing but hosting a faith-based podcast is a true honor," Berndt said. "Hearing the stories of our special guests' walk with Christ has been absolutely heartwarming and will truly inspire our listeners. Their journey to success will encourage all to grow in their faith and trust that God is bigger than any obstacle they will face. Each episode is full of positivity, hope, and love which are essential for a Healthy Spirit!"

Pray.com provides online content such as devotionals, prayers, and daily podcasts to help users grow their faith and feel closer to the Christian Community. They are the world's #1 app for faith and prayer and help users stay on track to make prayer a priority.

"This partnership will bring a new medium to our Christian family, and we're excited to speak with expert guests to shine a light on the importance of spirituality in the healthcare world," said Jeff Gary, OneShare Health's CEO.

At their roots, spirituality and healthcare are nothing without community. Each of these podcast episodes is meant to bring a different topic closer with the benefits of a strong spirit. OneShare Health is also offering a special Pray.com Premium Subscription to their Members for a discounted rate. Listeners are invited to visit www.Pray.com on May 25, 2022, for updates, episodes, and more Pray.com content.

About OneShare Health: OneShare Health is an ACA-exempt, non-profit, Christian Health Care Sharing Ministry (HCSM) based in Irving, Texas, that facilitates the sharing of medical expenses among individuals and families who are united by a set of shared religious beliefs. Health care sharing ministries are not traditional health insurance and do not accept the risk or make guarantees regarding payment of bills submitted by Members.

