Civic Eagle Secures $10M in Series A Funding Led by S3 Ventures

WASHINGTON, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Civic Eagle, a technology company providing legislative data and intelligence products, raises a $10M Series A funding round. The funding will be used to expand the company's impact on public policy data innovation, aggressively expand sales and marketing efforts, and broaden product development.

The funding round was led by S3 Ventures, and with participation from Menlo Ventures, Consonance Capital, Debut Capital, and Colin Kaepernick. Returning investors include Backstage Capital, ffVC, M25, and Higher Ground Labs.

Its software, Enview by Civic Eagle, leverages state and federal legislation to unlock opportunities in government relations and advocacy work. Their customers, including Comcast, Google, Common Cause, and The Center for Secure and Modern Election, use Civic Eagle's innovative technology to stay automatically updated on fast-moving legislation across the country.

"Since bringing our flagship legislative intelligence and collaboration software to market in 2019, 100+ organizations and 2,000+ users have tracked and influenced 50,000+ bills all over the country. We've helped organizations work and influence policy in areas ranging from data privacy to voting rights, infrastructure to women's health, cannabis to emissions. We are proud and excited to have been able to build a high-growth company that is at the forefront of social good," says Damola Ogundipe, CEO and co-founder.

Legislative Intelligence & Collaboration

The company's unique approach to public policy management centers on what they've coined legislative intelligence™ and collaboration. Their product's innovation comes at a time when public policy professionals, lobbyists and advocacy organizations are looking for a reliable tool as their work moves in a digital and remote world. Civic Eagle's software enables organizations to stay on top of updates in the legislature and share information with various stakeholders, while providing best-in-class customer experience and support.

"We've designed a solution that truly helps users with the challenges they face in their day-to-day work as policy professionals and advocates. We're excited to bring a design-first approach to how communities interact with public policy," says Yemi Adewunmi, COO and co-founder.

The investment brings Civic Eagle's total funding since launching their legislative intelligence and collaboration platform in 2019 to over $14 million. The new funding will help the company aggressively expand their sales and marketing efforts, broaden and accelerate product development, and continue their social-impact-driven mission.

To learn more, visit civiceagle.com

About Civic Eagle

Civic Eagle is led by co-founders Damola Ogundipe (CEO); Yemi Adewunmi (COO); and Shawntera Hardy (Advisor). The all Black founding team is shaking up how public policy work gets done by developing cutting-edge legislative tracking tools which make it easy to discover, interpret, and collaborate on public policy change. Civic Eagle gives government relations professionals an edge by giving them clarity on the status and changes to bills, enabling them to develop more inclusive strategies and quickly take action on pending legislation. Civic Eagle's tools deliver open access to legislative information, and provide simple to use, modern approaches to public policy tracking and collaboration.

About S3 Ventures

With $900M in assets under management, S3 Ventures is the largest venture capital firm focused on Texas. Backed by a philanthropic, multi-billion-dollar family for 17+ years, we empower great entrepreneurs with the patient capital and true resources required to grow extraordinary, high-impact companies in Business Technology, Consumer Digital Experiences, and Healthcare Technology. For more information, please visit www.s3vc.com.

