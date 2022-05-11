Promaxo to Showcase In-Office MRI System at AUA 2022 Annual Meeting

OAKLAND, Calif., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Promaxo, Inc. (“Promaxo” or the “Company”), a medical imaging, robotics, and AI technology company, today announced exhibit booth activities showcasing its compact, in-office MRI system at the upcoming American Urological Association (AUA) Annual Meeting in New Orleans, LA on May 13-16, 2022.



“We are excited to showcase our point of care MRI system at AUA and look forward to featured sessions that elaborate on our compact technology’s safe and effective cancer diagnosis and treatment in the convenience and discretion of a physician’s office, overcoming known limitations of traditional MRIs,” said Dr. Amit Vohra, Founder and CEO of Promaxo. “On consistent positive patient and clinician feedback, we continue to grow our network. We remain focused on building partnerships with physician teams to improve upon overall patient cancer care in the office setting.”

The following are scheduled Exhibit Booth and activities the Company will host at AUA 2022:

May 13th - May 15th

Exhibit Booth

9am CT till close. Meet the Promaxo team and learn more about the future of prostate cancer care



Friday, May 13th

Event

Private Event, Après Lounge, 6-10pm CT



Exhibit Booth Information

Promaxo is planning to showcase its minimally-invasive and patient-centric MRI and robotic platform at Booth #1009.

About American Urological Association (AUA) Annual Meeting

The 2022 Annual Meeting, in its 117th year, is the largest gathering of urologists in the world, providing unparalleled access to groundbreaking research, new guidelines and the latest advances in urologic medicine. The Annual Meeting welcomes over 16,000 attendees from more than 100 countries around the globe. The AUA is a leader in developing innovative, evidence-based quality education for urologists and urologic health care professionals worldwide.

About Promaxo, Inc.

Promaxo was founded by a team of entrepreneurs and healthcare innovators to develop a minimally-invasive and patient-centric MRI and robotic platform. Based in Oakland, California, and backed by over 200 patents, the Company’s mission is to improve lives through state-of-the-art medical imaging, robotics and AI capabilities. With a compact and adaptable MRI, Promaxo is redefining the standard of care by improving the quality and speed of patient diagnosis and interventions. The Company has formed numerous long-term and strategic partnerships with investor groups and corporation as it drives commercialization of the Promaxo MRI system.

To learn more about the technology behind the MRI system and its scope, please visit: Promaxo.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e9418640-a4cd-4078-b5a2-b47f42f570f7