French English

Nanterre (France), May 11, 2022

COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF JUNE 1st, 2022

AVAILABILITY OF PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS

Faurecia informs its shareholders that they are convened to the Combined Shareholders' Meeting to be held on Wednesday June 1st, 2022, at 2 p.m. (Paris time) at the registered office in Nanterre. The shareholders present in the Meeting will be required to respect all the sanitary measures applicable at this time.

The meeting notice was published in the Bulletin des annonces légales obligatoires (BALO) on April 27, 2022, and the convening notice was published in the BALO and in the gazette les Petites Affiches on May 11, 2022. The main modalities for participating in the General Meeting are detailed in these notices as well as in the convening brochure to the General Meeting.

The aforementioned documents as well as any other document and information required by applicable laws and regulations can be found on the Company’s website (www.faurecia.com) and/or at the registered office or upon request to CACEIS Corporate Trust.

The entire Meeting will be broadcast live and on replay on the Company's website.

Shareholders are invited to regularly view the section dedicated to the 2022 Annual General Meeting, available on the Company’s website, containing all useful information concerning this meeting:

https://www.faurecia.com/en/investors/shareholders/shareholders-meetings.





Contacts

Press

Christophe MALBRANQUE

Group Media Relations Director

Tel: +33 (0)1 72 36 72 58

christophe.malbranque@forvia.com









Analysts/Investors

Marc MAILLET

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 72 36 75 70

marc.maillet@forvia.com



Matthieu FERNANDEZ

Deputy Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +33 (0)6 22 02 01 54

matthieu.fernandez@forvia.com





About Faurecia

Founded in 1997, Faurecia has grown to become a major player in the global automotive industry. With 266 industrial sites, 39 R&D centers and 114,000 employees in 35 countries, Faurecia is a global leader in its four areas of business: seating, interiors, Clarion Electronics and clean mobility. The Group’s strong technological offering provides carmakers with solutions for the cockpit of the future and sustainable mobility. In 2021, the Group reported total turnover of €15.6 billion. Faurecia is listed on the Euronext Paris market and is a component of the CAC Next 20 index. For more information, please visit: www.faurecia.com

About FORVIA

FORVIA comprises the complementary technology and industrial strengths of Faurecia and HELLA. With over 300 industrial sites and 77 R&D centers, 150,000 people, including more than 35,000 engineers across 40+ countries, FORVIA provides a unique and comprehensive approach to the automotive challenges of today and tomorrow. Composed of 6 business groups with 24 product lines, and a strong IP portfolio of over 14,000 patents, FORVIA is focused on becoming the preferred innovation and integration partner for OEMS worldwide. FORVIA aims to be a change maker committed to foreseeing and making the mobility transformation happen. For more information, please visit www.forvia.com

Attachment