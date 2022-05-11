Vallourec: Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares comprising the share capital

VALLOUREC
French limited liability company (société anonyme) with a Board of Directors
with share capital of €4,578,568.56
Registered office: 12, rue de la Verrerie – 92190 Meudon, France
Registered on the Nanterre Trade and Companies Register under n° 552 142 200
Meudon, 11 May 2022
Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights
and shares comprising the share capital
Article L. 233-8-II of the Code de commerce and
Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF)
|Date
|Total number
of outstanding shares
|Theoretical total number of voting rights*
|Net total number
of voting rights
|30 April 2022
|228 928 428
|228 928 428
|228 740 763
|31 March 2022
|228 928 428
|228 928 428
|228 740 763
|28 February 2022
|228 928 428
|228 928 428
|228 740 763
|31 January 2022
|228 928 428
|228 928 428
|228 740 763
|31 December 2021
|228 928 428
|228 928 428
|228 740 763
|30 November 2021
|228 928 428
|228 928 428
|228 740 763
|31 October 2021
|228 928 428
|228 928 428
|228 740 763
|30 September 2021
|228 928 428
|228 928 428
|228 740 763
|31 August 2021
|228 928 428
|228 928 428
|228 740 763
|31 July 2021
|228 928 428
|228 928 428
|228 714 160
|30 June 2021
|228 928 428
|228 928 428
|228 914 031
|31 May 2021
|11 449 694
|11 811 810
|11 797 413
|30 April 2021
|11 449 694
|11 811 772
|11 790 691
|31 March 2021
|11 449 694
|11 811 662
|11 810 581
|28 February 2021
|11 449 694
|11 809 473
|11 808 392
|31 January 2021
|11 449 694
|11 809 652
|11 808 571
|31 December 2020
|11 449 694
|11 810 456
|11 809 375
|30 November 2020
|11 449 694
|11 809 708
|11 808 627
|31 October 2020
|11 449 694
|11 809 929
|11 808 848
|30 September 2020
|11 449 694
|11 809 877
|11 808 796
|31 August 2020
|11 449 694
|11 792 317
|11 791 236
|31 July 2020
|11 449 694
|11 792 291
|11 791 210
|30 June 2020
|11 449 694
|11 792 487
|11 791 352
|31 May 2020
|11 449 694
|11 825 998
|11 810 412
|30 April 2020
|457 987 760
|467 246 708
|466 723 205
|31 March 2020
|457 987 760
|467 212 665
|466 689 162
|29 February 2020
|457 987 760
|470 490 431
|469 966 928
|31 January 2020
|457 987 760
|470 448 503
|469 925 000
|31 December 2019
|457 987 760
|470 435 812
|469 912 309
|30 November 2019
|457 987 760
|470 400 552
|469 877 049
|31 October 2019
|457 987 760
|470 391 503
|469 868 000
|30 September 2019
|457 987 760
|470 373 857
|469 850 354
|31 August 2019
|457 987 760
|470 365 861
|469 842 358
|31 July 2019
|457 987 760
|470 354 599
|469 831 096
|30 June 2019
|457 987 760
|470 370 960
|469 842 814
|31 May 2019
|457 987 760
|470 352 202
|469 824 056
|30 April 2019
|457 987 760
|470 352 409
|469 717 892
|31 March 2019
|457 987 760
|470 318 361
|468 612 089
|28 February 2019
|457 987 760
|470 289 887
|469 583 848
|31 January 2019
|457 987 760
|470 288 267
|470 197 228
|31 December 2018
|457 987 760
|470 286 184
|470 195 145
|30 November 2018
|457 987 760
|470 207 119
|470 116 080
|31 October 2018
|457 987 760
|470 207 002
|470 115 963
|30 September 2018
|457 987 760
|470 205 298
|470 114 259
|31 August 2018
|457 987 760
|470 204 668
|470 113 629
|31 July 2018
|457 987 760
|470 202 926
|470 111 887
|30 June 2018
|457 987 760
|470 071 367
|469 972 774
|31 May 2018
|457 987 760
|470 062 108
|469 963 515
|30 April 2018
|457 987 760
|470 063 032
|469 964 439
|31 March 2018
|457 987 760
|469 717 314
|469 544 717
|28 February 2018
|457 987 760
|469 607 832
|469 435 235
|31 January 2018
|457 987 760
|469 609 077
|469 436 480
|31 December 2017
|457 987 760
|469 610 378
|469 437 771
|30 November 2017
|451 238 005
|462 770 922
|460 117 315
|31 October 2017
|451 238 005
|462 753 994
|460 100 387
|30 September 2017
|451 238 005
|462 755 415
|460 101 798
|31 August 2017
|451 238 005
|462 747 646
|460 093 116
|31 July 2017
|451 238 005
|462 748 766
|460 084 168
|30 June 2017
|451 238 005
|462 821 248
|460 150 919
|31 May 2017
|451 238 005
|462 778 752
|460 108 343
* The theoretical, (or gross), number of voting rights is used as the basis for calculating the crossing of thresholds: it includes voting rights stripped from shares that do not have the right to vote (own controlled shares, liquidity contract, etc...).
The by-laws of Vallourec contain a provision imposing an obligation to declare crossing thresholds in addition to those relating to legal thresholds.
