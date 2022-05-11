Aery Aviation, LLC is Awarded PSMI NAWCAD MAC Contract

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aery Aviation, LLC ("Aery") was awarded a contract for the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) Product Support Management/Integration (PSMI) Multiple Award Contract (MAC). The contract is a cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price, cost reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with an estimated aggregate ceiling of $346,526,131. Aery is among 18 awardees, with each having an opportunity to compete for individual orders.

This contract provides product support management integration support, to include program management and logistics support services for the acquisition and life cycle sustainment of specified weapons systems, system of systems, sub-systems, and support equipment for multiple Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) program offices, Echelon III /IV commands, and NAVAIR Sustainment Group departments. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland and various CONUS locations.

Aery provides customers with turnkey solutions from start to finish. Aery's experienced project management, engineering, product realization, integration, and field teams employ disciplined and technically rigorous processes to ensure each and every product provides exceptional performance and reliability, while exceeding quality, cost, and scheduling expectations.

Aery provides design, engineering, systems integration, modifications, certification, maintenance, and flight operations solutions that support critical aviation mission requirements for domestic and foreign governments and select corporations and individuals in the private sector. Aery has been awarded many prime contracts working with all branches of the United States military and military branches in multiple allied countries around the world. Aery is known for its small company agility with big company ability.

For additional information about this contract and Aery, please contact Heather McAfee at hmcafee@aeryaviation.com

Related Images











Image 1: Aery Aviation, LLC









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment