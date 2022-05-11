Nextbite Brings ‘Wichcraft by Tom Colicchio Sandwiches to Denver Area for Limited Time Pop-Up

DENVER, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextbite , a leader in virtual restaurants, is rolling out its first ‘Wichcraft by Tom Colicchio sandwiches in Denver, available for both delivery and pick-up, starting today. The Denver pop-up with tasty and popular sandwich concepts is the result of a collaboration between Nextbite and ‘Wichcraft , co-founded by celebrity chef Tom Colicchio.



Consumers can order the Wichcraft sandwiches in Denver via Uber Eats and through the Wichcraft website . The ‘Wichcraft by Tom Colicchio favorite lunchtime sandwich offerings available in Denver, include:

Turkey & Avocado: Roasted turkey, avocado, bacon, balsamic onion relish and aioli served on toasted ciabatta.

Chopped Chickpea & Roasted Red Peppers: Chopped chickpea, olive tapenade, roasted red peppers, cucumber, arugula and lemon vinaigrette served on a toasted ciabatta (vegan).

Steak & Kale: Grilled flank steak, sauteed kale, cheddar, roasted red peppers, and garlic dressing served on a toasted ciabatta.

Grilled Chicken & Spicy Slaw: Grilled chicken, avocado, coleslaw, sweet chili sambal, and crema served on toasted ciabatta.

Grilled chicken, avocado, coleslaw, sweet chili sambal, and crema served on toasted ciabatta. Sides include: Coleslaw and Arugula & Parmesan Salad.



As part of the Denver ‘Wichcraft Pop-Up, Nextbite will be donating $5 for every order to the Food Bank of the Rockies . Every $5 donated helps supply 20 meals to the community.

“We are excited to bring our signature ‘Wichcraft sandwiches to Denver through our partnership with Nextbite, a leader in innovative and quality virtual restaurant concepts,” said Tom Colicchio, Co-Founder of ‘Wichcraft.

“‘Wichcraft by Tom Colicchio sandwiches are outrageously popular in the New York City area, and through Nextbite we can help bring these delicious sandwiches to consumers in places like Denver and beyond,” said Alex Canter, CEO and Co-Founder of Nextbite.

Chefs Tom Colicchio and Sisha Ortuzar opened the first ‘Wichcraft in 2003 in New York City, crafting a menu using sustainable proteins, house-made condiments, balanced flavor combinations, seasonal produce and artisan bread. Their mission has been to elevate the sandwich from a humble hand-held meal to a premium experience. ‘Wichcraft is committed to serving carefully sourced and thoughtfully prepared food because healthy and sustainable not only taste better, it is better. Colicchio and his team continually strive to make gourmet accessible and portable.

In addition to ‘Wichcraft by Tom Colicchio sandwiches, Nextbite's growing brand portfolio of delivery-only menu items includes George Lopez Tacos , along with other menus, from the best-selling Miss Mazy’s Amazin’ Chicken to Grilled Cheese Society .

About Nextbite

Nextbite is helping drive and shape the new digital era for the restaurant industry. A leader in virtual restaurants and off-premises technology solutions, the company is focused on helping restaurant partners successfully enter the virtual restaurant space with new delivery-only menus, using underutilized kitchen capacity, to increase margins and revenue. Originally founded as Ordermark in 2017, Nextbite is the only all-in-one virtual restaurant solution for existing restaurants and kitchens that pairs the proven Ordermark online ordering/delivery management system with a selection of highly visible, on-trend, delivery brands. Headquartered in Denver and Los Angeles, Nextbite has more than $150M in funding, with its most recent round led by SoftBank. Learn more at nextbite.io, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Nextbite Media Contact:

Angela Zott/Nextbite

586-565-1986

angela.zott@nextbite.io

Lisa Hendrickson/LCH Communications for Nextbite

516-643-1642

lisa@lchcommunications.com



