Umbria Network Expands Partnerships Across Layer 2 Ecosystem and Beyond

London, UK, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Umbria Network is bringing the cheapest and fastest multi-chain bridging to an even wider audience.

The platform https://umbria.network/ is collaborating with an increased number and range of projects, enabling them to provide their communities with the quickest and most cost-effective solution for migrating assets cross chain. Umbria’s Narni bridge, which uses a novel liquidity-provision protocol, offers substantially faster and cheaper transactions than the official bridges for Polygon, Avalanche (AVAX), Binance Smart Chain, Fantom and Arbitrum with transfers typically taking less than four minutes and usually costing just $4-$9.

Umbria’s bridge widget v2 can be integrated into a project’s platform/website as a simple iframe meaning anyone can easily bring the functionality and seamless bridging experience of Narni to their community. Additionally, Umbria’s referral program (https://referral.umbria.network/) offers a 0.1% fee for referrers for every bridge transaction completed using the widget.

Umbria is pleased to announce its latest partners who endorse its Narni bridge and recommend it to their users:



EXO is a Web3 strategy game, which is at the new frontier of gaming in the NFT era. The EXO gaming platform leverages the blockchain to create an immersive entertainment experience with a profitable edge.



Potential is boundless, and you can create new realms of possibility within the game and the metaverse.

Visit: https://exo.game/



Ancient Society is being developed as an NFT-based Play-to-Earn game that incorporates all the thrills and values of NFTs and cryptocurrency coupled with the excitement of real-world building, resource-gathering and role-playing. Ancient Society will be a browser-based game with cross-compatibility with mobile devices and its metaverse-based NFT Worlds.

Find out more here: https://www.ancientsociety.io/



Hedge Fund Hyenas is an established multi-chain, utility based project. In January 2022 HFH launched their Polygon collection and they just launched their Ethereum collection on April 29, 2022. HFH offers project reviews, equity ownership, and community sourced alpha. HFH is also building the Hyena Den which is a marketplace for new creators to get help on essential web3 services.

Check them out here: https://hedgefundhyenas.com



3D Paleto is an NFT collection of popsicles coming out from the Polygon freezerverse. Every month 30 new paletos are being frozen including new moods, flavors, toppings and new collabs with upcoming artists. 50% of all resale fees are being donated to a child hunger organization.

Read more about them here: https://ivanitsai.com/3d-paleto



The Ice Bear Society is a collection of 3,333 unique and randomly generated 3D Ice Bears on the Fantom Blockchain looking to disrupt the NFT ecosystem and protect Polar Bears; 33% of all revenue earned is going to a foundation saving polar bears in The Arctic.

Find out more here: https://icebearsociety.com/

The Green Girls - The Green Girls’ goal is to empower a community to help our planet. Their PSAWSG² NFT project celebrates women and our planet, and with each mint five trees will be planted. Minting a PSAWSG² NFT will help keep programs running such as helping to conserve marine life and ocean conservation, monthly beach clean-ups, clean water filtration installations, and filtration maintenance in over 15 countries. (minting now).

Check out the project here: https://www.thegreengirls.com/



AvaDice - Exclusive to Avalanche, AvaDice is a complete iGaming ecosystem, which includes 4,444 hand-drawn unique dice NFTs. You can play games or create passive income with the distribution of AVAX that’s earned from the games through being an NFT holder.

For further details go to: https://avadice.io/

Catxies is a platform that integrates NFT games, NFT collectibles and decentralized farms. As well as a fun environment in which to interact there’s opportunity to make money by farming materials and crafting items and minting an NFT to sell in its Marketplace.

Find out more here: https://catxies.com/



Panda of Boderlands is a unique collection of 10,000 Non-Fungible Tokens conquering the Polygon blockchain. In the near future, four panda kingdoms will fight over one territory…

Minting now; for further information go here: https://pandaofborderlands.com/

Kool Kids is an NFT brand led by artist and illustrator George. He created a small unique collection/s on Fantom with a vision to eventually create a sustainable fashion label. This vision would break the barriers of the Web3 space and impact the real world of fashion/street wear.

More details here: https://koolkidsfantom.com/



Crypto Punks 2 is a new collection of collectables for the NFT generation which is only available on the Polygon blockchain.

Each of the 10,000 is a unique NFT, evolved from the original Crypto Punk collection with new attributes, new values and a whole new start for those who missed out on the originals. The project is home of the $PBUCKS token and all holders receive an airdrop of $PBUCKS.

Find out more here: https://cryptopunks2.com/

“Swiftly following the announcement of our 100,000 bridge transactions milestone, it’s great to be welcoming another cohort of interesting projects, and helping them onboard new communities with the fastest and cheapest bridging solution,” said Oscar Chambers, Co-founder of Umbria Network. “Our new referral program is the next stage of our partner offering and enables referrers who’ve integrated the Narni bridge widget to earn a 0.1% fee for every bridge transaction completed.”



Umbria supports the growth of its partners and their projects by offering a host of marketing and networking benefits, which are detailed here. For partnership enquiries please submit this form.

If you’re interested in our referral program please submit this form: https://referral.umbria.network/

About Umbria

Operating within the DeFi and NFT space, Umbria Network enables anyone to migrate cryptocurrency assets across chain cheaply and quickly and earn high ROCE on those assets with no impermanent loss.

Umbria’s flagship Narni cross-chain bridge is solving current blockchain interoperability issues. Narni removes the difficulty and expense of moving assets between blockchains and is the fastest and cheapest cross-chain liquidity bridge between the Ethereum and Polygon networks. Narni eliminates the barriers to entry for engaging with DeFi applications and NFTs making them much more accessible to a wider audience.



The Umbria ecosystem, built on Polygon, has three major protocols:

A Cross-chain Asset Bridge: enables the fast and cheap transfer of assets between otherwise incompatible blockchains and cryptocurrency networks. A Staking Pool: users can earn fees on their crypto assets by providing liquidity to the Narni bridge A Decentralised Exchange (DEX): an automated liquidity protocol powered by a constant product formula, deployed using smart contracts and governed entirely on-chain. Provides fast and cheap token swapping

UK-publicly listed Online Blockchain plc (LSE: OBC) acts as Umbria's coordinator, administrator and advisor. This provides a level of transparency rare in the DeFi space.

