Edtech Platform Interstride Unlocks International Talent Pool for Companies Struggling to Hire Talent Amidst Talent Shortage in the Country

SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Employers can directly recruit early international talent from hundreds of American universities and colleges more easily thanks to a new service from Interstride.

Interstride has launched a free Employer Portal that allows companies to directly connect with its network of 80,000-plus international students and alumni, many of whom are looking for work in the United States and abroad.

With the current labor shortage in the U.S., the portal can give employers the edge they need in recruiting talent for critical positions.

The portal allows employers to post job openings for free and receive help navigating the hiring process. Premium services are also available that enable both U.S. and international employers to develop relationships with universities and colleges, promote their brand, and conduct targeted searches for potential employees, including filters for institutions, academic majors, and other key qualifications. Interstride will also support U.S. employers with relocation and alternative immigration options to H-1B.

The company is currently looking for employers interested in diversifying their entry-level talent. Employers can sign up for free to access a diverse talent pool that includes graduates with in-demand bachelor's and master's degrees. The most popular fields of study represented are computer science, business, and engineering.

According to Interstride CEO Nitin Agrawal, pathways exist within American immigration laws that make it easier to hire international students than most employers realize. For example, recent graduates with STEM degrees can stay in the U.S. for up to three years under the Optional Practical Training (OPT) Extension program.

In hiring talented international students, employers are helping sustain America's status as a land of opportunity. Doing so helps support the pipeline of talent to American universities and ensures high-quality job candidates in the future.

"International graduates bring a lot of value to companies and the higher education system," Agrawal said. "They offer new perspectives on old problems. They speak multiple languages, they can help bridge cultural gaps, and so much more. Before now, there was no one place where employers and talented international students could connect so easily."

Interstride is a digital platform that supports the educational and career goals of international students.

According to Interstride's research, most international students want to stay in the U.S. after graduation for at least a few years. Due to systemic barriers, however, many return to their home countries, and American employers miss out on that talent.

To learn more about Interstride and sign up for free, visit interstride.com/us-employers/.

About Interstride

Interstride supports students with their international job search, immigration journey, and community-building. Interstride uses a one-of-a-kind digital platform to redefine the international education experience, helping close the opportunity gap for international students and create more opportunities for them.

