Global Cancer Stem Cells Market is Expected to Reach USD 5.6 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 15.8%: Straits Research

New York, United States, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global market for cancer stem cells is expected to grow from $ 1.8 Billion in 2021 to $5.6 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8% for the forecast period of 2022-2030.

Cancer stem cells are rare types of immortal cells seen in tumours that give rise to a variety of cell types that make up the tumour. These cells have been discovered in a variety of human cancers, and they could be used as targets for cancer treatment. The majority of anticancer treatments work by forcing cancer cells to die. Despite the fact that these treatments appear to be effective, the disease can recur in some patients.





Market Dynamics:

A rise in the incidence and mortality rate of cancer worldwide, as well as increased R&D activities related with the development of these medicines, are major drivers driving market expansion. The rising global incidence of cancer has increased the demand for a safe and effective treatment that would totally destroy cancer cells in the body while lowering the patient's risk of relapse or metastasis. As a result, both cancer research and financing for treatment technology innovation are on the rise. Researchers' understanding of CSCs and how these cells might be employed as targets to improve the efficacy of traditional cancer medicines will improve as R&D activities increase.

According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), around 19.2 million new malignancies were diagnosed worldwide in 2020, with around 10 million people dying from cancer.

Lung cancer was the most common cancer diagnosis and cause of death among new cancer cases diagnosed in 2020, with the highest mortality rate for both men and women; however, breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer case and cause of death among women, accounting for about 12% of cancer deaths in females. It's also been discovered that persons with stomach and liver cancer had the lowest survival rates.





Market Segmentation:

The Global cancer stem cell market is segmented by mode of action and application.

Stem Cell Based Cancer Therapy Segment generated highest revenue in 2021

Based on the mode of action, market is segmented into targeted cancerous stem cells and stem cell-based cancer . Depending on the mechanism of action, the market may be classified into two models of tumour treatment based on the biology of these cells and their involvement in tumour progression management. The first model uses monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, nanomaterials, and other natural chemicals to target CSCs. The majority of commercially available medications aid tumour reduction but do not address the underlying causes of tumour progression, which can lead to tumour regrowth.

This segment's growth is being aided by a greater focus on the development of allogeneic cellular therapy solutions.





Stem Cell based Cancer Therapy generated a revenue of $850 million in 2021, and is projected to reach up to $2.3 Billion by the end of 2030

Targeted Cancer Stem Cell is further segmented into, allogenic cell treatment and autologous cell treatment. Stem cell based cancer therapy segment accounted for the largest revenue market share 2021. This is mainly attributed owing to the usage of stem cells to repair human tissues after chemotherapy. This is providing a significant opportunity to the growth of the segment.

Advantages of autologous transplant, cost, greater patient survival rate, and increased transplantation procedures are all expected to contribute to the segment's growth. However, several cell therapy businesses have been reported to be increasingly focusing on the development of allogeneic cellular treatment products. Over the projection period, this category is expected to increase at a significant rate.





Breast Sub-Segment expected to hold maximum market share

Based on application, the market is segmented into blood cancer, lung cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer , cervical cancer, and others.

The breast sub-segment is expected to gain a considerable market size of $900 million by 2030, based on cancer form, and hold significant market share during the forecast period. This sub-segment's is primarily due to variances in people's lifestyles, hereditary effects, and alcohol and hormone intake, all of which are contributing to an increase in cancer patients around the world. Furthermore, breast cancer is a common human malignancy and a leading cause of cancer-related death worldwide, fuelling the cancer stem cells market's sub-segment growth.

Because of the increased incidence of lung cancer around the world, the lung cancer segment is also predicted to grow significantly.

WHO and IARC work with other UN organisations and partners to increase political commitment to cancer prevention and control; improve breast cancer control and reduce avoidable deaths from breast cancer by focusing on health promotion, timely diagnosis, and access to care; and strengthen national and local health systems to help them improve cancer treatment access.





North America to Dominate the Global Market

North America dominated the global market for cancer stem cell in 2021, accounting for a market share of around 40%. This is due to the existence of a large number of organisations involved in stem cell treatment research and development. Furthermore, this region is home to a number of internationally renowned hospitals and medical institutes, such as the Cancer Treatment Center of America, which provides stem cell therapies.

Because of the existence of various organisations focused on stem cell research and development, Asia Pacific is predicted to be a promising region in the sector. Furthermore, funding agencies are granting money to research communities in Asian countries to help them expedite their scientific studies on cancer stem cells.

During the projected period, LAMEA is expected to grow slowly in the worldwide market. This is due to Africa's weak healthcare infrastructure and delayed economic growth. Growing urbanisation, improved healthcare infrastructure, and high discretionary income in Middle Eastern countries like the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia are expected to boost growth to some extent.

Prominent Market Players

Advanced Cell Diagnostics Inc

BioNTech

Caladrius Biosciences Inc

Celgene Corp.

ExCellThera

Gamida Cell,

Silicon Biosystems

ViaCyte Inc.

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

AbbVie, Inc

Bionomics

Propanc Biopharma

Lonza

Menarini Group

Miltenyi Biotec

PromoCell GmbH

MacroGenics, Inc

Mereo BioPharma

Irvine Scientific

Sino Biological Inc

BioTime Inc.

To stay competitive, these companies are pursuing a variety of initiatives to keep up with the expanding popularity of stem cell therapy in clinical cancer. Some of the primary measures pursued by these participants include strategic collaborations, facility expansion, and a broader product pipeline.





Global Cancer Stem Cell Market Segmentation

This report forecasts industry growth at global, regional & country levels and provides an in-depth analysis on the latest trends in each of the sub-segments and quantitative data from 2017 to 2030, with 2021 considered as the base year. In this study, Straits Research has segmented the global cancer stem cells market report on the basis of mode of action, cancer forms, and regions.





By Mode of Action

Targeted Cancerous Stem Cells (CSCs) By Anti-CSC Therapeutics Pathway Inhibitors WNT Signaling Pathway Hedgehog Signaling Pathway Notch Signaling Pathway Others Surface Marker-based Immuno-evasion & Targeting Tumor Microenvironment Nanoparticle-based Therapies Others Products Cell-Culturing Cell-Separation Cell Analysis Molecular Analysis Others

Stem Cell-based Cancer Therapy Autologous SC Transplant Allogeneic SC Transplant







By Application

Blood Cancer

Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Breast Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Others





By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA





