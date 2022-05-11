Associa’s Andrew Brock Named Finalist For 2022 National CIO Of The Year® ORBIE® Awards

Dallas, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the community management industry’s largest company, is pleased to announce that Andrew Brock, president, digital & technology services, and chief information officer, was named a finalist for InspireCIO’s 2022 National CIO of the Year® ORBIE® Award.

For more than 20 years, the CIO of the Year® ORBIE® awards have recognized top technology executives for their exceptional leadership and business value created by technological innovation. Since the inception of the ORBIE® awards in 1998, more than 500 CIO of the Year winners have received the prestigious ORBIE® Award.

Mr. Brock is a finalist in the corporate category. He previously won the 2019 Enterprise CIO of the Year® Dallas ORBIE® Award and was a 2021 National ORBIE® corporate finalist.

Since assuming the CIO role six years ago, he and the technology team have led a complete transformation of the IT organization, elevating the team from a supporting role to a leading the charge in shaping the organization's core strategy.

Under Mr. Brock’s leadership, the technology team has launched two new business units and a digital operating division, transforming IT from a cost center to a profit center – driving competitive advantage, revenue, and profitability.

“Our IT organization now operates at a net profit, with all costs fully offset by new lines of revenue,” noted Mr. Brock. Over this same time, the IT organization re-platformed all key company systems, integrated more than 40 acquisitions, drove uptime to 99.999, and set user experience and IT employee retention rate records.

“Since joining Associa, Andrew Brock has never wavered in his dedication to delivering on our promise to bring positive impact and meaningful value to all of our communities,” stated John Carona, Associa chairman and chief executive officer. “Andrew strategically combines a focus on driving digital advancements with his passion for carrying out Associa’s values. This makes him not only an indispensable member of the Associa team, but also a trailblazer in the technology community.”

Last year, Mr. Brock’s role was elevated to president, in recognition of his expanded role and responsibilities.

About InspireCIO

InspireCIO is the preeminent peer leadership network of chief information officers. The InspireCIO Leadership Network is a national membership organization comprised exclusively of CIOs from public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare & nonprofit institutions. Each of the 21 chapters within InspireCIO is led by a CIO Advisory Board, supported by an executive director & staff. Underwriter executives ensure programs remain non-commercial and exclusive to qualified CIOs & members.

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

