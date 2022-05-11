The Wellness Coalition is Hosting Free Community Health Fairs in Montgomery, Macon, and Lowndes Counties

“A Tour of Wellness” events will feature local organizations and vendors with free food, health and wellness services, and activities for the entire family.

MONTGOMERY, Ala., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Wellness Coalition is hosting their inaugural Tour of Wellness community health fairs in Montgomery, Tuskegee, and Hayneville during May and June. The events are free and will feature local organizations, vendors, and activities focusing on health and wellness.

“We are fortunate to have a lot of great organizations in the River Region that help residents to live a healthier life,” said Na’Sha DeRamus, COVID/Flu program coordinator for The Wellness Coalition. “With A Tour of Wellness, we wanted to bring these organizations together to showcase the free and low-cost support residents can access.”

Montgomery Tour of Wellness Event:

WHEN: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WHERE: M.A. Fitness Center, 3040 Eastern Blvd., Montgomery, Alabama 36116

Attendees will be able to connect with local agencies and vendors to learn about free programs, including those focused on:

Health care services for the uninsured

Diabetes prevention and self-management

Heart health

COVID-19 testing and vaccines (registration required)

Health insurance enrollment assistance

Quitting tobacco

Breastfeeding support for new and pregnant moms

Behavior and mental health support

Career and education services

Substance abuse support

Attendees can also enjoy:

A complimentary barbecue plate (while supplies last) courtesy of Jackson’s Helping Hands Foundation

A bouncy house provided by 360 Memories Party Rentals

Door prizes

Shopping with local vendors

And more!



Additional events will be held in Tuskegee and Hayneville:

Tuskegee Tour of Wellness Event:

WHEN: Saturday, June 11, 2022, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WHERE: Tuskegee Public Square, N Main St., Tuskegee, Alabama 36083

Hayneville Tour of Wellness Event:

WHEN: Saturday, June 25, 2022, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WHERE: 1 South Washington St., Hayneville, Alabama 36040

To see a complete list of services prior to each event, visit thewellnesscoalition.org/tow.

“A Tour of Wellness events will give residents an easy way to connect with important local services,” said DeRamus, “But most of all, we want families to have fun and enjoy making their health a priority.”

ABOUT THE WELLNESS COALITION

The Wellness Coalition provides no-cost coaching, education, and other services for River Region residents to manage and prevent chronic diseases including diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, hypertension, obesity, and more. To learn more, visit www.thewellnesscoalition.org or call (334) 293-6502.

Travis Parker

(334) 293-6502

tparker@thewellnesscoalition.org