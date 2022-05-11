Semiconductor Bonding Market (2022-2030) Global Trends Analysis, Marketing Plan of New Strategies based on Dynamics, Opportunities, Drivers/Restrains and Forecasts - The Brainy Insights

Newark, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global semiconductor bonding market is expected to grow from USD 874 Million in 2021 to USD 1222.6 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period 2022-2030.



Semiconductors are the components that have a transmittance between transmission lines (usually metals) and non-conductors or insulators (such as ceramics). Semiconductors can be either molecule like gallium arsenide or pure aspects like silicon. The hypotheses, characteristics and arithmetical approach that dictate semiconductors are explained in physics. This electronegativity shell's charged particles are the ones that build rapport with neighboring atoms. Covalent bonds are the name given to such bonds. In the valence shell of most conductors, there is only one electron. In contrast, semiconductors generally have four electrons in the outermost shell. However, if the number of electrons of nearby atoms is the same, electrons may bind with the valence electrons of other particles. Atoms organize themselves into crystalline structures whenever this occurs.



Stacked die technologies are rapidly being used in IoT devices. This factor is propelling the semiconductor bonding market forward. The majority of the Internet of Things (IoT) field necessitates features akin to the closely packed die method. The configuration die reduces the overall size of the finished piece. One of the primary reasons for the growing use of the patterned die methodology is a handheld electronic device. As a result, a rise in demand for semiconductor bonding remedies is driving the rising use of stacked die advancement in IoT devices.



Key players operating in the global semiconductor bonding market are BE Semiconductor Industries NV, ASM Pacific Technology Ltd., Panasonic, Fuji Corporation, Kulicke & Soffa, Yamaha Motor Robotics Corporation Co., Shiaura Mechatronics, SUSS MicroTech SE among others. To enhance their market position in the global semiconductor bonding market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



• ASM Pacific Technology introduced three new production processes utilizing X-Micro Celeprint's Transfer Publishing and ASM AMICRA's good reproducibility die bonding technology in April 2021 to enable significant intensity diverse incorporation of ultra-thin dies up to 300 mm base wafer.

• For example, GlobalWafers Co., Ltd. invested NTD 10 billion (USD 339 million) in its Taisil (Taiwan) branch in June 2020 to increase 300-mm silicon wafer capabilities. The enhanced capacity is estimated to meet the increasing demand for high-quality silicon wafers. Such growth in the country is driving up demand for wafer bonding appliances.

• ASM Pacific Technology collaborated with the EV Group (Austria) in January 2021 to facilitate ultra-precision die-to-wafer hybrid bonding remedies for 3D-IC diverse assimilation.

• Palomar Technologies launched its new, completely automated function and operation, high-speed wire bonder, combining cutting-edge innovation, in September 2020.



The wafer bonder segments dominated the market with a market share of around 41.2% in 2021.



The type segment is divided into wafer bonder, flip chip bonder, and die Bonder. The wafer bonder segment dominated the market with a market share of around 41.2% in 2021. A wafer bonder requires bringing the preferred materials together in a controlled manner and implementing some mixture of force or pressure, high temperature, or existing as needed by the bonding method. A wafer bonder may be generally considered acceptable to keep the correct orientation between the two surfaces being bonded. As a result, the wafer bonder is a complicated system requiring high accuracy and control levels.



The LED segment dominated the market with the market share of 29.33% in 2021.



The application segment is divided into CMOS Image Sensors, RF Devices, LED, 3D NAND, MEMS, and Sensors. The LED segment dominated the market with a market share of 29.33% in 2021. The LED is a PN-junction diode that lights up when electricity flows through it. The recombination of charge carriers occurs in the LED. When an electron from the N-side and a hole from the P-side combine, they generate power in light and heat. The LED is made of colorless semiconductor material, and light is emitted through the diode intersection.



The die bonding technology segment dominated the market, accounting for around 64.2% of market share in 2021.



The technology segment is divided into die bonding technology (flip-chip attachment, epoxy die bonding, hybrid bonding, and eutectic die bonding), wafer bonding technology (tcb wafer bonding, direct wafer bonding, hybrid bonding, and anodic wafer bonding). Die bonding can be defined as the setup of a semiconducting material onto the next tier of connections, whether it is a substance or aboard. This is known as die placing, die to connect or die bonding in the industry. Even though the goal is the same, die bonding procedures, and hardware differ significantly, relying on features and functions, expense, achievement, volume, past or existing, product living standards, and necessary durability.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Semiconductor Bonding Market



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East and Africa)



Among all regions, the Asia Pacific region emerged as the largest market for the global semiconductor bonding market, with a market share of around 38.5% in 2021. The growing number of IDMs in the area is projected to drive growth in the semiconductor bonding market shortly. Similarly, mass manufacturing of electronic devices such as mobile phones, smartwatches, and household appliances in China and Taiwan is expected to boost Asia Pacific market growth.



The global semiconductor bonding market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed globally, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each piece. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



