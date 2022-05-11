DZConneX Recognized on Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings for Managed Service Providers for 12th Straight Year

PHILADELPHIA, Pa., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZConneX, the leading international talent and outsourcing company owned by Day & Zimmermann, was ranked eighth overall in HRO Today’s 2022 Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings for Managed Service Providers (MSP). This is the 12th consecutive year DZConneX has been recognized among the top Managed Service Providers as decided by customer rankings. This ranking comes as a result of high marks for quality of service, breadth of service, and deal size.

DZConneX has been recognized by HRO Today as a top customer service provider for its MSP services each year since 2011. In this year’s ranking, DZConneX was ranked fifth for breadth of service and eighth overall for both deal size and quality of service. The company has also earned top placement among Enterprise Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) providers for the past seven years and has been recognized as a leader in Total Workforce Solutions annually since HRO Today created the section in 2018, most recently ranking sixth overall in the section in 2021.

“Our placement on the annual Baker’s Dozen Ratings is a recognition we take tremendous pride in. It’s a testament to our teams’ ability to consistently meet our client’s needs that we have continued to earn placement on this list for a dozen years now,” said Lynda Sheppard, DZConneX Senior Vice President. “Paired with our advanced market and workforce analytics, DZConneX’s managed service provider (MSP) programs provide our clients with the best in talent, teams and technology in a single, seamless solution.”

The Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction ratings are based solely on customer satisfaction surveys conducted directly with MSP buyers through an online survey distributed by HRO Today. The results of the surveys are analyzed across three subcategories: service breadth, deal sizes, and quality. HRO Today uses a predetermined algorithm that weighs questions and categories based on importance and calculates scores in all three subcategories as well as an overall score.



DZConneX delivers comprehensive workforce solutions to help clients optimize the acquisition process and management of critical talent and provide integrated technology, tools, and insights that enable strategic business decisions and growth.



These managed services programs are uniquely configured and tailored to clients’ needs by creating custom talent communities for a wide range of business types and industries. Whether vendor-neutral, hybrid, or master-vendor models, DZConneX can deliver contingent workers, independent contractors and SOW engagements through any number of suppliers.

“This top ten ranking on the Baker’s Dozen list not only signifies our abilities, but it shows the importance we place on strong, lasting relationships with our client,” said Sheppard. “We are grateful to each of our clients for recognizing us, partnering with us and allowing our teams to provide them with the talent, integrated technology, tools, and insights that enable their businesses to grow.”



ABOUT DZConneX

DZConneX (DZX) delivers clients across industries a uniquely configured Total Talent Solution that combines world-class total talent, teams and workforce management technology to solve today’s most complex staffing challenges. This holistic, highly tailored approach covers all talent needs and optimizes a company’s workforce through expert consulting services, direct sourcing, managed services provider and recruitment process outsourcing. In addition, DZConneX provides a state-of-the-art integration platform called Total Talent ConneX, which brings a company’s Vendor Management System (VMS), Applicant Tracking System (ATS), Human Capital Management (HCM) system and more into a single customizable and adaptable solution. For more information, visit www.DZConneX.com.

