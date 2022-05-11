FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPH) Announces Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ-FRPH) –

First Quarter Operational Highlights

Dock 79 ended the reporting period with residential occupancy above 95% for the fourth straight quarter

First rent increases on renewals on multifamily assets in DC since February 2020

Best first quarter of revenue for mining royalties in segment’s history

Average residential occupancy of 94.92% for the Maren in its first year post stabilization

First Quarter Consolidated Results of Operations

Net income for the first quarter of 2022 was $672,000 or $.07 per share versus $28,373,000 or $3.03 per share in the same period last year. The first quarter of 2022 was impacted by the following items:

The quarter includes $316,000 amortization expense of the $4,750,000 fair value of The Maren’s leases-in-place established when we booked this asset as part of the gain on remeasurement upon consolidation of this Joint Venture.

The quarter includes $733,000 gain on sales of excess property at Brooksville.

Interest income decreased $477,000 due to bond maturities and the repayment of the Company’s preferred interest in The Maren upon the building’s refinancing.



Net income for the first quarter of 2021 included a gain of $51.1 million on the remeasurement of investment in The Maren real estate partnership, which is included in Income before income taxes. This gain on remeasurement was mitigated by a $10.3 million provision for taxes and $13.0 attributable to noncontrolling interest.

First Quarter Segment Operating Results

Asset Management Segment :

Total revenues in this segment were $839,000, up $127,000 or 17.8%, over the same period last year. Operating profit was $148,000, up $131,000 from an operating profit of $17,000 in the same quarter last year. At quarter end, Cranberry Run, a five-building industrial park in Harford County, Maryland totaling 267,737 square feet of industrial/flex space, was 100% leased and occupied compared to 87.6% leased and occupied at the end of the same quarter last year. During the fourth quarter of 2021, we completed construction on two buildings in our Hollander Business Park, totaling 145,590 square feet. At quarter end, these assets were 69.1% leased and 52.8% occupied. Our other two properties remain substantially leased during both periods, with 34 Loveton 95.1% occupied and Vulcan’s former Jacksonville office (now a vacant lot), fully leased through March 2026.

Mining Royalty Lands Segment :

Total revenues in this segment were $2,425,000 versus $2,315,000 in the same period last year. Total operating profit in this segment was $2,089,000, an increase of $76,000 versus $2,013,000 in the same period last year.

Development Segment :

With respect to ongoing projects:

We are the principal capital source of a residential development venture in Prince George’s County, Maryland known as “Amber Ridge.” Of the $18.5 million in committed capital to the project, $16.2 million in principal draws have taken place to date. Through the end of the first quarter, 64 of the 187 units have been sold, and we have received $9,589,000 in preferred interest and principal to date.

Bryant Street is a mixed use joint venture between the Company and MRP in Washington, DC consisting of four buildings, The Coda, The Chase 1A, The Chase 1B, and one commercial building 90% leased to an Alamo Draft House movie theater. At quarter end, the Coda was 89.61% leased and 92.21% occupied, The Chase 1B was 71.43% leased and 67.70% occupied, and The Chase 1A was 37.79% leased and 25.58% occupied. In total, at quarter end, Bryant Street’s 487 residential units were 65.3% leased and 60.6% occupied. Its commercial space was 82.5% leased and 61.7% occupied at quarter end.

We began construction on our 1800 Half Street joint venture project, now known as The Verge, at the end of August 2020. We expect the building to be complete in the third quarter of 2022. As of the end of the first quarter, the project was 79.47% complete.

Leasing began on Riverside in the third quarter 2021 and the building was 87% leased and 69% occupied at the end of the quarter. .408 Jackson is our second joint venture project in Greenville and is currently under construction. This project is 89.78% complete and we expect to complete construction and begin leasing in third quarter of 2022.

Stabilized Joint Venture Segment :

In March 2021, we reached stabilization on Phase II (The Maren) of the development known as RiverFront on the Anacostia in Washington, D.C. As such, as of March 31, 2021, the Company consolidated the assets (at current fair value based on appraisal), liabilities and operating results of the joint venture. Up through the first quarter of the prior year, accounting for The Maren was reflected in Equity in loss of joint ventures on the Consolidated Statements of Income. Starting April 1, 2021, all the revenue and expenses are accounted for in the same manner as Dock 79 in the stabilized joint venture segment.

Total revenues in this segment were $5,060,000, an increase of $2,551,000 versus $2,509,000 in the same period last year. The Maren’s revenue was $2,409,000 and Dock 79 revenues increased $143,000. Total operating profit in this segment was $366,000 an increase of $149,000 versus $217,000 in the same period last year. Net Operating Income this quarter for this segment was $3,137,000, up $1,603,000 or 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year due to The Maren’s consolidation into this segment.

At the end of March, The Maren was 93.93% leased and 96.21% occupied. Average residential occupancy for the quarter was 95.13%, and 60.61% of expiring leases renewed with an average rent increase on renewals of 2.32%. The rent increase on renewals was mitigated to some extent by the fact that the renewals for January leases took place in 2021 prior to the expiration of DC’s mandated rent freeze on renewals. The Maren is a joint venture between the Company and MRP, in which FRP Holdings, Inc. is the majority partner with 70.41% ownership.

Dock 79’s average residential occupancy for the quarter was 95.18%, and at the end of the quarter, Dock 79’s residential units were 92.46% leased and 95.41% occupied. This quarter, 72.22% of expiring leases renewed with an average rent increase on renewals of 4.69%. The rent increase on renewals was mitigated to some extent by the fact that the renewals for January leases took place in 2021 prior to the expiration of DC’s mandated rent freeze on renewals. Dock 79 is a joint venture between the Company and MRP, in which FRP Holdings, Inc. is the majority partner with 66% ownership.

First quarter distributions from our CS1031 Hickory Creek DST investment were $85,000.

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

We have continued operations throughout the pandemic and have made every effort to act in accordance with national, state, and local regulations and guidelines. During 2020, Dock 79 and The Maren most directly suffered the impacts to our business from the pandemic due to our retail tenants being unable to operate at capacity, the lack of attendance at the Washington Nationals baseball park and the rent freeze imposed by the District. In 2021, the Delta and Omicron variants of the virus impacted our businesses, but because of the vaccine and efforts to reopen the economy, while still affected, they were not impacted to the extent that they were in 2020. It is possible that this version of the virus and its succeeding variants may impact our ability to lease retail spaces in Washington, D.C. and Greenville. We expect our business to be affected by the pandemic for as long as government intervention and regulation is required to combat the threat.

Summary and Outlook

Royalty revenue for this quarter was up 4.77% over the same period last year. This marks the second year in a row we have begun the year with the best first quarter of revenue in segment history. Revenue for the last twelve months was $9,576,000, an increase of 1.17% over calendar year 2021. More importantly, on April 1, 2022 the Company purchased a mining royalty property in Astatula, FL for $11.6 million. The property comprises 1,549 acres adjacent to the Company’s existing site in Astatula. It contains approximately 22.5 million tons of sand reserves and is currently under a mining lease to Vulcan Materials. This is the first mining royalty acquisition we have made in nearly a decade. We are particularly excited to put our excess cash to work in a segment we believe so strongly in, especially in a market we know with a partner we deeply respect. This purchase should positively impact revenue starting in the second quarter of this year.

In Stabilized Joint Ventures, this quarter marked the first time in two years that we were able to raise rents on renewals. Because the renewals for January and part of February took place prior to the end of the year, we did not fully experience a return to market rents on all our renewals this quarter. Despite this headwind, we were able to raise rents on renewals by 2.32% at The Maren and 4.69% at Dock 79. In March, the first full month with rent increases, the average rent increase on renewals were 2.75% and 5.60% respectively. Average occupancy has been strong for both buildings. Dock 79’s average occupancy for the last twelve months was 95.59%. To put that number in perspective, in 2020, there were only three weeks that ended with occupancy above 95.59%. In the first full year post stabilization, the Maren had an average annual occupancy of 94.92%.

In our Asset Management Segment, overall occupancy and leasing increased quarter-to-quarter. Cranberry Run was 100% leased and occupied at quarter end versus 100% leased and 81% occupied at the end of 2021. Our most recently completed spec buildings, a two-building project at Hollander Business Park, were 69.1% leased and 52.8% occupied at quarter end versus 29.1% leased at the end of 2021. Our other two properties (our home office in Maryland and Vulcan’s former Jacksonville office) remain essentially unchanged and fully leased. This increase in overall leasing and occupancy accounts for the increase in both total revenue and operating profit.



Looking down the pipe for the rest of the year, we have a number of exciting events on the horizon. 2022 will see the completion and the commencement of leasing activity of our remaining multifamily joint ventures (The Verge and .408 Jackson) and the home stretch of the road to stabilization for Bryant Street in DC and Riverside in Greenville. The addition of a new mining royalty property to a portfolio that had its best first quarter of revenue is a heady combination. Furthermore, we are excited to see what the rest of the year holds for Dock 79 and the Maren as they return to market rents on renewals when the District and the Anacostia area are coming out of the winter (literally and figuratively) and entering their peak season of weather and activity. We remain focused on converting our excess cash into new investments, but our fortress balance sheet remains a useful safety net in case the future does not turn out as rosy as it currently feels.

Finally, it is with a very heavy heart that we announce the death of our founder, Edward L’Engle Baker. He passed away quietly in his home at the age of 87, and it was perhaps the only thing he did quietly in his entire life. This company was the brainchild of Ted Baker when he was running Florida Rock Industries and he served as its chairman from 1986-2015. It is a testament to a life well lived that both FRP Holdings and Patriot Transportation are footnotes in his CV. He was a monumental figure in the aggregates industry as exemplified by his induction this year into the Pit and Quarry Hall of Fame. More importantly, he worked his entire life to help improve the educational institutions and the North Florida community that helped make him who he was, embodying Abraham Lincoln’s hope for his own life to be thought of as one who “always plucked a thistle and planted a flower where he thought a flower would grow.” Grief is the price we pay for love, and we received a very large bill upon his passing. This Company is forever in his debt and we will continue to work hard to honor this very small part of his incredible legacy.



Conference Call

FRP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 2021 Revenues: Lease revenue $ 6,282 3,538 Mining lands lease revenue 2,425 2,315 Total revenues 8,707 5,853 Cost of operations: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 2,898 1,443 Operating expenses 1,808 841 Property taxes 1,028 778 Management company indirect 774 570 Corporate expenses

835 779 Total cost of operations 7,343 4,411 Total operating profit 1,364 1,442 Net investment income 898 1,375 Interest expense (738 ) (925 ) Equity in loss of joint ventures (1,604 ) (1,635 ) Gain on remeasurement of investment in real estate partnership — 51,139 Gain on sale of real estate 733 — Income before income taxes 653 51,396 Provision for income taxes 249 10,521 Net income 404 40,875 Gain (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (268 ) 12,502 Net income attributable to the Company $ 672 28,373 Earnings per common share: Net income attributable to the Company- Basic $ 0.07 3.04 Diluted $ 0.07 3.03 Number of shares (in thousands) used in computing: -basic earnings per common share 9,366 9,341 -diluted earnings per common share 9,417 9,376

FRP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)

March 31 December 31 Assets: 2022 2021 Real estate investments at cost: Land $ 123,400 123,397 Buildings and improvements 266,642 265,278 Projects under construction 10,821 8,668 Total investments in properties 400,863 397,343 Less accumulated depreciation and depletion 49,240 46,678 Net investments in properties 351,623 350,665 Real estate held for investment, at cost 9,829 9,722 Investments in joint ventures 143,005 145,443 Net real estate investments 504,457 505,830 Cash and cash equivalents 164,523 161,521 Cash held in escrow 548 752 Accounts receivable, net 1,105 793 Investments available for sale at fair value — 4,317 Federal and state income taxes receivable 767 1,103 Unrealized rents 720 620 Deferred costs 2,212 2,726 Other assets 535 528 Total assets $ 674,867 678,190 Liabilities: Secured notes payable $ 178,446 178,409 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 3,810 6,137 Other liabilities 1,886 1,886 Deferred revenue 324 369 Deferred income taxes 64,047 64,047 Deferred compensation 1,305 1,302 Tenant security deposits 819 790 Total liabilities 250,637 252,940 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Common stock, $.10 par value 25,000,000 shares authorized, 9,431,994 and 9,411,028 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 943 941 Capital in excess of par value 57,812 57,617 Retained earnings 338,424 337,752 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net (737 ) 113 Total shareholders’ equity 396,442 396,423 Noncontrolling interest MRP 27,788 28,827 Total equity 424,230 425,250 Total liabilities and equity $ 674,867 678,190

Asset Management Segment :

Three months ended March 31 (dollars in thousands) 2022 % 2021 % Change % Lease revenue $ 839 100.0 % 712 100.0 % 127 17.8 % Depreciation, depletion and amortization 234 27.9 % 137 19.2 % 97 70.8 % Operating expenses 168 20.0 % 139 19.5 % 29 20.9 % Property taxes 53 6.3 % 38 5.3 % 15 39.5 % Management company indirect 92 11.0 % 167 23.5 % (75 ) -44.9 % Corporate expense 144 17.2 % 214 30.1 % (70 ) -32.7 % Cost of operations 691 82.4 % 695 97.6 % (4 ) -0.6 % Operating profit $ 148 17.6 % 17 2.4 % 131 770.6 %

Mining Royalty Lands Segment :

Three months ended March 31 (dollars in thousands) 2022 % 2021 % Change % Mining lands lease revenue $ 2,425 100.0 % 2,315 100.0 % 110 4.8 % Depreciation, depletion and amortization 55 2.3 % 65 2.8 % (10 ) -15.4 % Operating expenses 15 0.6 % 11 0.5 % 4 36.4 % Property taxes 65 2.7 % 63 2.7 % 2 3.2 % Management company indirect 107 4.4 % 82 3.5 % 25 30.5 % Corporate expense 94 3.9 % 81 3.5 % 13 16.0 % Cost of operations 336 13.9 % 302 13.0 % 34 11.3 % Operating profit $ 2,089 86.1 % 2,013 87.0 % 76 3.8 %

Development Segment :

Three months ended March 31 (dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 Change Lease revenue $ 383 317 66 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 45 53 (8 ) Operating expenses 211 26 185 Property taxes 355 363 (8 ) Management company indirect 490 261 229 Corporate expense 521 419 102 Cost of operations 1,622 1,122 500 Operating loss $ (1,239 ) (805 ) (434 )

Stabilized Joint Venture Segment :

Three months ended March 31 (dollars in thousands) 2022 % 2021 % Change % Lease revenue $ 5,060 100.0 % 2,509 100.0 % 2,551 101.7 % Depreciation, depletion and amortization 2,564 50.7 % 1,188 47.4 % 1,376 115.8 % Operating expenses 1,414 27.9 % 665 26.5 % 749 112.6 % Property taxes 555 11.0 % 314 12.5 % 241 76.8 % Management company indirect 85 1.7 % 60 2.4 % 25 41.7 % Corporate expense 76 1.5 % 65 2.6 % 11 16.9 % Cost of operations 4,694 92.8 % 2,292 91.4 % 2,402 104.8 % Operating profit $ 366 7.2 % 217 8.6 % 149 68.7 %

Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

To supplement the financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, FRP presents certain non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The non-GAAP financial measure included in this quarterly report is net operating income (NOI). FRP uses this non-GAAP financial measure to analyze its operations and to monitor, assess, and identify meaningful trends in its operating and financial performance. This measure is not, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for GAAP financial measures.

Net Operating Income Reconciliation Three months ended 03/31/22 (in thousands) Stabilized Asset Joint Mining Unallocated FRP Management Development Venture Royalties Corporate Holdings Segment Segment Segment Segment Expenses Totals Net Income (loss) 108 (1,541 ) (274 ) 2,050 61 404 Income Tax Allocation 40 (572 ) (2 ) 760 23 249 Income (loss) before income taxes 148 (2,113 ) (276 ) 2,810 84 653 Less: Unrealized rents 128 — — 53 — 181 Gain on sale of real estate — — — 733 — 733 Equity in gain of Joint Ventures — — 85 — — 85 Interest income — 803 — — 95 898 Plus: Unrealized rents — — 46 — — 46 Equity in loss of Joint Ventures — 1,677 — 12 — 1,689 Interest Expense — — 727 — 11 738 Depreciation/Amortization 234 45 2,564 55 — 2,898 Management Co. Indirect 92 490 85 107 — 774 Allocated Corporate Expenses 144 521 76 94 — 835 Net Operating Income (loss) 490 (183 ) 3,137 2,292 — 5,736





Net Operating Income Reconciliation Three months ended 03/31/21 (in thousands) Stabilized Asset Joint Mining Unallocated FRP Management Development Venture Royalties Corporate Holdings Segment Segment Segment Segment Expenses Totals Net Income (loss) 12 (643 ) 39,775 1,460 271 40,875 Income Tax Allocation 5 (238 ) 10,112 542 100 10,521 Income (loss) before income taxes 17 (881 ) 49,887 2,002 371 51,396 Less: Gain on remeasurement of real estate investment — — 51,139 — — 51,139 Unrealized rents 6 — — 58 — 64 Interest income — 993 — — 382 1,375 Plus: Unrealized rents — — 4 — — 4 Equity in loss of Joint Venture — 1,069 555 11 — 1,635 Interest Expense — — 914 — 11 925 Depreciation/Amortization 137 53 1,188 65 — 1,443 Management Co. Indirect 167 316 60 82 — 625 Allocated Corporate Expenses 214 419 65 81 — 779 Net Operating Income (loss) 529 (17 ) 1,534 2,183 — 4,229



