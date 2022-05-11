English French

MIXED SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING OF MAY 11TH 2022 AND COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND COMMITTEES

Paris La Défense, on May 11th, 2022 – Nexans Annual Shareholders' Meeting, held today in Paris, approved, by a large majority, all 17 resolutions submitted by the Board of Directors. The results of the vote are available on the Nexans website at www.nexans.com/2022asm . The Shareholders’ Meeting was broadcast live in French and English, and a replay will be available shortly on the website www.nexans.com .

The shareholders adopted all the resolutions submitted, and thus approved:

The distribution of a dividend of 1.20 euro per share, which will be detached on May 16th, 2022 and paid on May 18th, 2022;

The resolutions related to the renewal of the term of office of Anne Lebel as Independent Director and the appointment of Laura Bernardelli, an Independent Director, for a four-year term.

Following the Shareholder Meeting, the Board of Directors is comprised of fourteen members, of whom seven are women and seven are Independent Directors.

At its meeting held after the Shareholders’ Meeting, the Board of Directors reappointed Anne Lebel as Independent Lead Director, Chairperson of the Appointments and Corporate Governance Committee and Chairperson of the Compensation Committee. The Board of Directors also appointed Laura Bernardelli as Chairperson of the Audit, Accounts and Risk Committee.

About Nexans

For over a century, Nexans has played a crucial role in the electrification of the planet and is committed to electrifying the future. The Group, with around 25,000 people in 42 countries, is leading the charge toward a world of safe, sustainable, renewable, decarbonized and accessible electricity for everyone. In 2021, Nexans generated 6.1 billion euros in standard sales. The Group is a leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services across five main business areas: Energy Generation & Transmission, Distribution, Usages, Industry & Solutions and Telecom & Data. Nexans is the first company of its industry to create a foundation supporting sustainable initiatives bringing access to energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. The Group pledged to contribute to carbon neutrality by 2030.

Nexans. Electrify the future.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A.

For more information, please visit www.nexans.com

