Sunwing ups the ante this summer with free room upgrades

The tour operator makes travelling a tropical breeze with its summer travel incentive



TORONTO, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Customers can up the ante and change the way they summer vacation with Sunwing’s latest promotional offer. With a range of Sunwing easy entry vacation destinations and stunning beachfront properties from resort chains such as RIU, Dreams, Memories and more, the tour operator is making it easy to head south with the added bonus of a complimentary room upgrade when customers book their summer getaways by May 29, 2022.

“With the start of warmer weather, our customers are inspired to book their summer getaways and we found a way to make their vacations better than ever,” says Andrew Dawson, President of Tour Operations for Sunwing. “With the support of our amazing resort partners, we’re elevating our customers’ well-earned vacations in paradise by offering free room upgrades when they book an all inclusive vacation package at the family-friendly or adults only resort of their choice this summer. Our customers deserve the getaway of their dreams and with some of the most sought-after vacation destinations beloved by Canadians in our reach, we’re thrilled to help make their journey there easy and stress-free.”

Free room upgrades are available on a first come, first served basis and upgrade categories vary by resort, so travellers will want to book now to secure their spot in paradise. The offer is applicable to select destinations and resorts for new bookings on a 7-night vacation package (double occupancy) made by May 29, 2022, with travel between June 1, 2022 and October 31, 2022.

This summer, Canadians can head to the favourite vacation destination of Cuba and experience coveted Diamond Club™ inclusions with their room upgrade at Memories Flamenco Beach Resort, set upon one of Cayo Coco’s famous white-sand beaches. Customers will enjoy an enhanced level of service including personalized check-in and late check-out, premium in-room amenities including a mini-bar stocked daily, an exclusive beach area with wait service and attractive discounts on spa services.

Vacationers can experience upscale luxury first-hand when they stay at Dreams Vista Cancun Golf and Spa Resort By AMR Collection in the gated community of Puerta Del Mar, Cancun, Mexico. In addition to two surf pools, resort-offered activities like art and cooking lessons, state-of-the-art fitness facilities, a rooftop patio and the brand’s signature Unlimited-Luxury® promise, customers of multiple room categories will enjoy elevated Preferred Club room upgrades when they book either a Deluxe Ocean View room or Honeymoon Suite.

Offering a limited-time upgrade from a Junior Suite Marine View to Junior Suite Poolside Ocean View is TRS Cap Cana Hotel in Punta Cana, a popular Caribbean locale for Canadians in search of an adults only getaway. From exclusive beach areas to a beach club, lavish suites and personalized concierge service, this resort has it all, including access to Punta Espada Golf Club nearby designed by professional golfer, Jack Nicklaus, and features eight holes on rolling fairways.

Travellers vacationing in Central America can also trade their garden views for ocean views at Riu Playa Blanca in Panama, a contemporary-style resort close to the airport so customers can go from the tarmac to the beach in minutes. The best of both relaxing tropical getaways and adventurous escapes, customers will appreciate the resort’s oceanview pools, a kids pool with water slides and a splash park, delectable dining options with unlimited reservation-free dining and more suited to families, couples and friend groups alike.

Sunwing wants to help make customers’ vacations down south a tropical breeze, so those looking for added travel protection will love the tour operator’s comprehensive travel insurance options with emergency medical, trip interruption coverage and more.

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from airports across Canada to popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing customers benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. The company supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid.

