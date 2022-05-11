Celebrity Chef Corbin Hosts His Final School Kitchen Takeover

Mississauga, ON, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebrity Chef Corbin Tomaszeski, who rose to fame through his participation on popular Canadian TV shows, and Chartwells Canada, a divison of Compass Group Canada, today announced his new signature menu items, created specifically for the foodservice provider for schools in Ontario and Atlantic Canada, at an unveiling event hosted by Cawthra Park Secondary School in Mississauga, Ontario. Chef Corbin’s new recipes feature current, fun, sophisticated and anything but boring ingredients – making a clear definition between these new menu items and school lunches from Chef Corbin’s school aged days!

Students at Cawthra Park Secondary School will assume the role of judge as they taste test and review the new menu offerings with Chef Corbin and Chartwells on hand to listen to their feedback. Taking what he learns at the taste test, Chef Corbin will adjust his recipes, ensuring that come fall, the meals will meet Chartwells’ highest standards, incorporate delicious flavours, and reflect the views of students.

Chartwells School Dining, food service provider to approximately 300 schools across Ontario and 275 in Atlantic Canada, has partnered with celebrity Chef Corbin since 2014. The partnership allows Chef Corbin to develop signature menu items that reflect students’ tastes and culinary curiosity. Always striving to create innovative and exciting menu offerings, Chef Corbin has continued to unveil exciting new recipes in response to student input and feedback throughout this 8-year partnership.

"I am excited to partner with Chartwells once again to create some new, fun, and exciting offerings that will satisfy our students’ greatest food cravings! I look forward to seeing them in the Chartwell's kitchen! " said Chef Corbin Tomaszeski, celebrity chef and cookbook author.

Students will have the chance to sample and then rate the new menu items, including a slider trio with flavourful sides, power-packed salads, and a few other top-secret new dishes!

“Both students and educators love what Chef Corbin brings to our menu every year, and we have thoroughly enjoyed partnering with him. We know recipes from years past were very well received and our students always embrace the new culinary menu selections,” said Stephane Beauchemin, executive vice president, Chartwells School Dining.

Not only are the recipes student-approved and great-tasting; they all meet the current nutrition requirements of the Ontario School Food and Beverage Policy (PPM 150) that sets out nutrition standards for food and beverages sold in publicly funded elementary and secondary schools in Ontario.

Since Chartwells first partnered with Chef Corbin, his popular signature recipes offered in schools to date have included:

BBQ Pulled Pork Topped Tater Wedges w/Spicy Black Bean Corn Salsa

Black Bean & Grilled Chicken Tostada

Bocconcini, Beef & Tomato Penne Pasta

Savoury Hand Pies such as Chicken & Vegetables and Jerk Beef

Indian Rice

Kale Caesar Salad

Mango Cilantro Slaw

Jeannie Macdonald, senior regional director of operations at Chartwells said, “At Chartwells, we know that school meals need to energize students and provide nourishment to fuel their education. Ensuring they are delicious means students will eat well and be ready to learn. We appreciate this partnership with Chef Corbin that has helped us achieve a true balance between delicious and nutritious offerings.”

