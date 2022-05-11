Zweig Group announces all new AEC Executive Roundtable Conference

Fayetteville, AR, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading advisory and publishing firm for the AEC industry, Zweig Group, has opened registrations for an exclusive, in-person, leadership roundtable.

This event will be held at the Adolphus Hotel in Dallas, Texas, on June 23-24, 2022 with a unique agenda based on interaction and discussion of the top issues facing AEC firms today. Attendees will be encouraged to engage with industry peers, explore industry trends and next practices, and confront the biggest challenges they face leading their firms. Through a combination of short informative presentations and panel discussions, along with multiple topic-focused roundtables, this event will allow leaders to truly find the knowledge and insight they are looking for.

Past attendees of Zweig Group's CEO Roundtable events state, “There is no better forum for dialogue than with peers experiencing the same issues I am,” and, “The statistics provided by Zweig Group through their continual research of firms and firm leaders gives me the exact benchmarking data I need to justify change and action in my firm.”

Topics include:

Recruiting

Retention

Scalable growth

Succession planning

Cybersecurity and IT

Risk management

Flexible work policies

Employee development

Preventing burnout

Private equity

Compensation and incentive structures

Arbitration versus litigation

Best practices in contract language

Overlap of design and construction

Corporate giving programs

Best practices for boards

Organic and M&A growth strategies

Optimizing your insurance programs

Firm valuation

Strategic planning and more!

Sponsors of this event include: CTA, Paymerang, Unanet, Fox Rothschild, Vertex, and Zweig Group Risk Solutions.

For more information, visit: zweiggroup.com/pages/aec-executive-roundtable

About Zweig Group

Zweig Group, three times on the Inc. 500/5000 list, is the leading research, publishing, and consulting resource for the built environment. The firm provides strategy, mergers and acquisitions, business valuation, ownership transition, marketing, business development, market research, financial management, project management, recruiting and executive search services nationwide. Zweig Group also provides a comprehensive suite of products including industry reports and surveys, executive training, and business conferences covering virtually every aspect of AEC firm management. Headquartered in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Dallas, Texas.

The firm’s mission, elevate the industry, has five tenets: promote, diversify, educate, change, and celebrate. Zweig Group’s vision is to facilitate action in pursuit of elevating individuals, firms, and thus the industry. More than a mission, this is a movement to advance the AEC profession, creating a world that celebrates the built environment and recognizes its impact on individuals, communities, and commerce.

For more information, visit zweiggroup.com or call (800) 466-6275.

