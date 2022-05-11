Dublin boutique brokerage firm committed to growth from within

Dublin, Ireland, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celsius International Funds PLC (“CIF”), a boutique investment advisory and wealth management firm based in Dublin is excited to announce newly-appointed firm Partner Fergus Dooley, CFA, as well as the promotion of three other key staff.





Henry Maxwell, has been named Head of Global Equity

Peter Malone, CFA, CFP®, has been named Director, Portfolio Manager

Brandon Lozier has been named as a newly appointed Client Advisor





“Our greatest asset is our people. We’re proud to foster an environment that champions growth from within our company and we are committed to recognising and rewarding our team’s talent and integrity with opportunities for advancement and self-improvement,” said Celsius International Funds PLC, CEO/Managing Partner Michael Ceallaigh.

Dooley joined Celsius International Funds PLC as a Portfolio Manager and Director in 2013. who has spent close to 20 years building relationships with individuals and families to help structure their investment portfolios to meet their life goals. Dooley who holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the London School of Management Education.

“Ceallaigh is extremely pleased to share the news of Fergus’s partnership, as well as the promotions of Henry, Peter and Brandon. Together and individually, each of our team members are willing to adapt, learn and evolve – all in the name of putting clients first through our recommendations and actions,” said John Byrne, Managing Partner and Wealth Manager.

Over the past three years, the firm has doubled to a total of 75 Investment professionals who strive to meet clients wherever they are in life and provide guidance, tools, and solutions to help them succeed. Strategic hires and opportunities for internal advancement have poised Celsius International Funds PLC Management for continued growth in years to come.

