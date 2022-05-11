Printing Ink Market Report: Production, Industry Trends, Insights and Forecast - IndexBox

Companies Mentioned in the Report: DIC/Sun Chemical, Flint Group, Sakata INX, Toyo Ink, Siegwerk Group, Huber Group, T&K Toka, Fujifilm North America, SICPA, ALTANA AG, Dainichiseika Color, Wikoff Color, Yip’s Chemical Holdings, Tokyo Printing Ink, Uflex, Sanchez SA de CV, Marabu GmbH & Co. KG, Zeller+Gmelin, DEERS I/Daihan Ink, Doneck Euroflex S.A., Letong Chemical, Epple Druckfarben, Kao Chimigraf



NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: ' U.S. – Printing Ink - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights' . Here is a summary of the report's key findings.

U.S. Printing Ink Market Statistics

Imports $555.4 Million USD Exports $704.2 Million USD Top Foreign Suppliers Japan, UK, Israel Top Export Destinations Canada, Mexico, Singapore

U.S. Printing Ink Market Size and Production

The size of the printing ink market in the United States was estimated at $4.3B in 2021, therefore, remained relatively stable against the previous year. This figure reflects the total revenues of producers and importers (excluding logistics costs, retail marketing costs, and retailers' margins, which will be included in the final consumer price). REQUEST FREE DATA

Printing ink production in the United States totaled approx. $4.4B in 2021. From 2007 to 2021, production recorded a relatively flat trend pattern. REQUEST FREE DATA

U.S. Printing Ink Exports

After seven years of decline, overseas shipments of printing ink increased by 6% to 62K tonnes in 2021. In general, exports, however, saw a perceptible setback. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2010 when exports increased by 15% y-o-y. REQUEST FREE DATA

In value terms, printing ink exports expanded sharply to $704M in 2021. Overall, exports, however, saw a relatively flat trend pattern.

Exports by Country

Canada (26K tonnes) was the main destination for printing ink exports from the United States, accounting for a 41% share of total supplies. Moreover, printing ink exports to Canada exceeded the volume sent to the second major destination, Mexico (11K tonnes), twofold. The third position in this ranking was occupied by Singapore (5.6K tonnes), with a 9% share.

In value terms, the largest markets for printing ink exported from the United States were Canada ($166M), Mexico ($123M) and Singapore ($58M), together comprising 49% of total exports. These countries were followed by Japan, Brazil, Malaysia, the UK and China, which together accounted for a further 15%.

In terms of the main countries of destination, Malaysia, with a CAGR of +28.1%, recorded the highest growth rate of the value of exports from 2007-2021, while shipments for the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Export Prices by Country

In 2021, the average printing ink export price amounted to $11,337 per tonne, surging by 4.6% against the previous year. Prices varied noticeably by the country of destination: the country with the highest price was Japan, while the average price for exports to Canada was amongst the lowest. From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was recorded for supplies to Mexico (+4.8%), while the prices for the other major destinations experienced more modest paces of growth.

U.S. Printing Ink Imports

In 2021, overseas purchases of printing ink increased by 18% to 49K tonnes, rising for the fifth year in a row after two years of decline. The total import volume increased at an average annual rate of +2.6% from 2007 to 2021.

In value terms, printing ink imports surged to $555M in 2021. The total import value increased at an average annual rate of +3.3% from 2007 to 2021.

Imports by Country

India (11K tonnes), Canada (9.8K tonnes) and Japan (5.1K tonnes) were the main suppliers of printing ink imports to the United States, together comprising 53% of total purchases. These countries were followed by Germany, the UK, Singapore, Israel, South Korea, Spain, Italy, Switzerland and the Philippines, which together accounted for a further 40%.

In value terms, the largest printing ink suppliers to the United States were Japan ($102M), the UK ($72M) and Israel ($68M), with a combined 44% share of total imports. These countries were followed by Singapore, Canada, Germany, India, the Philippines, Italy, Switzerland, South Korea and Spain, which together accounted for a further 43%.

The Philippines saw the highest growth rate of ink exports to the U.S., increasing supplies from $38K in 2007 to $24.8M in 2021.

Import Prices by Country

The average printing ink import price stood at $11,270 per tonne in 2021, therefore, remained relatively stable against the previous year. There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major supplying countries. In 2021, the country with the highest price was the Philippines, while the price for India was amongst the lowest. From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Japan (+4.4%), while the prices for the other major suppliers experienced more modest paces of growth.

